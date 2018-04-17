More than 200 marijuana plants found after raid of Kenmore home

Two men face felony drug charges after the Erie County Sheriff's Office on Monday discovered more than 200 marijuana plants in their Kenmore home during a heroin investigation.

The Sheriff's Office's Narcotics Unit raided a home on Kenmore Avenue, between Myron and Rowley avenues, where they found the plants, packaging materials, digital scales, cocaine and cutting agents, the agency said.

John Abounader, 49, was arrested in the home and charged with four felonies – criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, criminal possession of a narcotic, criminal possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a weapon.

Christian Roberts, 41, was arrested in a traffic stop in the Town of Tonawanda just prior to the raid. Heroin and needles were found in the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said. In total, Roberts was charged with felony marijuana possession, misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument.

Abounader and Roberts are relatives and roommates, the Sheriff's Office said. Kari McKeever, 34, of Fredonia, was charged with misdemeanor drug possession after the traffic stop.