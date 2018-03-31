The Windows of St. Ambrose

The unconventional stained-glass windows of Our Lady of Charity Parish at St. Ambrose in South Buffalo were dedicated in 1992 to Pope John XXIII for his work with the Second Vatican Council. The windows departed from church tradition by including such contemporary personalities as Father Nelson Baker, Mother Teresa, Cesar Chavez, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and murdered Buffalo priest, the Rev. Joseph Bissonette. The windows were created by artist Russell Vacanti of Vision Enterprises. Local restoration specialists Swiatek Studios recently completed a rehab of the church interior.