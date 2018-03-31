Henry Swiatek of Swiatek Studios examines the detail in one of the stained-glass windows.
The windows in the church were dedicated to the memory of Pope John XXIII, born Angelo Roncalli in Northern Italy, who championed the changes of the Second Vatican Council.
Worker David Earhardt uses a battery-operated drill to install a fixture in a coffer in the ceiling.
Henry Swiatek examines the detail in some of the stained-glass windows.
Henry Swiatek examines the detail in the stained-glass window that includes Father Nelson Baker. It is one of 18 stained glass windows dedicated in 1992 that departed from tradition by including contemporary personalities.
Near the front of the altar, Vatican-trained crew-member David Earhardt, right, installs a panel in a coffer in the ceiling.
The sun projects the image of two Christians martyred at World War II concentration camps: St. Maximilian Kolbe in the concentration camp uniform and Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a Lutheran pastor who was executed by the Nazis for his role in a failed plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler.
Henry Swiatek examines his design notes as he walks by stained-glass windows.
Near the front of the altar featuring statues already shrouded for Easter week, Vatican trained crew-member David Earhardt installs a panel in a coffer in the ceiling.
Henry Swiatek, left, and master plasterer Seth Baldwin, compare notes on a detail near the altar at St. Ambrose at Our Lady of Charity Church.
Henry Swiatek, left, and master plasterer Seth Baldwin, decide how to enlarge the altar table for it to be more efficient for pastor, Rev. Bryan Zielenieski, who is six and a half feet tall.
The altar stones of the combined parishes are embedded in the table.
Seth Baldwin inspects the finished altar table.
Seth Baldwin examines the table on the altar.
The altar stones of the combined parishes. They represent the stones from St. Agatha's first church in the 1920s, the newer one that closed in 2010 and the original one from St. Ambrose.
Rev. Bryan Zielenieski talks about the altar stone of the combined parishes, embedded in the table at St. Ambrose at Our Lady of Charity Church at 65 Ridgewood Road in Buffalo. They represent the stones from St. Agatha's first church in the 1920s, the newer one that closed in 2010 and the original one from St. Ambrose.
Rev. Bryan Zielenieski discusses how pleased he is to share the finished product with the community when work is completed.
Rev. Bryan Zielenieski, near the new 60-square-foot Cubanesque mural of Our Lady of Charity, painted by muralist Steve Rovner, that hangs in the church sanctuary.
Rev. Bryan Zielenieski shows the design crew the need for a larger altar table modification which the crew is working on.
The center painting on the altar.
The altar stones of the combined parishes are embedded in the table at St. Ambrose at Our Lady of Charity Church at 65 Ridgewood Road in Buffalo on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. They represent the stones from St. Agatha's first church in the 1920's, the newer one that closed in 2010 and the original one from St. Ambrose.
Henry Swiatek, left, Seth Baldwin and Father Bryan Zielenieski discuss the progress of the $100,000 project.
The window depicts Christ as servant, his wounds exposed in identity with the suffering of the world. St. Francis of Assisi is depicted with his hands displaying the stigmata, again symbolizing the people who are in need. Paul VI and Pius XII are displayed in roles of service not in hierarchical splendor.
The "Window of Prophets" is dominated by the parish patron, St. Ambrose. It also includes: Martin Luther King Jr., the assassinated civil rights leader who was also a Baptist minister; Caesar Chavez, the Mexican-American labor leader who spent his life fighting for justice for migrant workers; Sister Thea Bowman, who fought for recognition of black spiritual culture in Catholic worship; Dorothy Day, a leader of the social justice movement in New York City; and Mohandas Gandhi, the Hindu lawyer who is considered a modern leader of nonviolent protest.
This window illustrates the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy, issued by the council, which began the sweeping reform of all liturgical acts in the church. The window also reflects the post-council decision by Pope Paul VI permitting lay people to distribute Holy Communion.
The martyrs window is dominated by Archbishop Oscar Romero, a champion of the poor, who was murdered in 1980 in El Salvador while celebrating Mass. It includes the figures of three nuns and a laywoman who were raped and murdered in El Salvador. In the right center are the two priests - the Rev. A. Joseph Bissonette and Msgr. David Herlihy - who were slain in Buffalo in 1987 by two young men they attempted to befriend.
The dominant figure in the window of Christian education is Mother Catherine McAuley, founder of the Sisters of Mercy, who began their ministry in South Buffalo in 1858. Depicted at the bottom of the window is Sister Francis Warde, founder of the American Sisters of Mercy. The male figure in the right centeris St. Ignatius Loyola, founder of the Jesuits. Before him is the Golden Dome, a symbol of Canisius College. The familiar image on the lower left is a representation of beloved Father Nelson Baker. Behind him is Our Lady of Victory Basilica.
In the window of Christian scholars, the principal figure is St. Thomas Aquinas, holding his book "Summa Theologica. At top left is St. Thomas More martyred under King Henry VII in 1535. On the upper right hand portion of the windows is St. Teresa of Avila, the 16th century Spanish mystic and one of two women in the history of the church to be officially designated "doctor." The left center of the window portrays the other female "doctor," St. Catherine of Siena, the 14th century Dominican nun who both defended and upbraided popes during a scandalous period of Church history. The middle figure of the three center scholars is Pierre Teilhard de Jardin, the French Jesuit theologian and paleontologist. His scholarship proved to be influential during the deliberations of the Vatican Council. The right center figure is St. Bonaventure, the 13th century Franciscan theologian. The last figure, although not a scholar, is St. Marguerite d'Youville, founder of the Grey Nuns.
u201cWindow of the Mission Church as Servant. St. Peter Claver, born in Spain and ordained in Cartegena, Colombia, would go into the holds of slave ships and minister to slaves with food and medicine, incurring the disapproval of colonists who depended on slave labor to amass their wealth. The window combines the themes of two of the conciliar documents - one on the missions and the other on the church as servant. To the left of Claver are the figures of a nun and children beneath whom is the Star of David clashing with the swastika. The symbol testifies that Christians did help victims of Nazi butchery in World War II. To the right of Claver is Desmond Tutu, the archbishop of South Africa. The black-robed figure in the left center is St. Isaac Jogues, one of the Jesuit martyrs in North America. At the bottom of the window on the right is the Dalai Lama.
The Vatican II constitution on the Sacred Liturgy initiated a transformation in the structure of the Mass. Beneath the figure of Christ are a priest and candidate involved in the rite of immersion, one of the approved methods of administering baptism. Off to the right is a young person with an adult placing a hand on his right shoulder. It is a statement about the Sacrament of Confirmation. The Eucharistic symbol is located at the bottom center of the window - a white host enshrined in gold. The Sacrament of Penance was renamed the Sacrament of Reconciliation. The present structure of the rite is designed to remove some of the former juridical trappings. The picture in the center of the window portrays a conference-style encounter between priest and penitent. There is a significant revision in the Sacrament called "Extreme Unction". Now called "The Anointing of the Sick," it is administered to the "sick" not the dying. The window depicts the ceremony of communal anointing. At the bottom of the window is a picture of a young cleric lying prostrate prior to his ordination. The mitred figure standing above is the ordaining bishop. On the top left of the window is a man and woman, representing the Sacrament of Matrimony.
The dominant figure in this window is St. Paul of Tarsus, the great Apostle of the Gentiles. He carries the upraised sword, a symbol of prophetic preaching. This window depicts the struggle between good and evil. Below the figure of Paul is the kneeling Christ in the course of his desert temptation. To the right of Jesus is Michael, the Archangel, sword raised for battle. He is the archetypal symbol of the battle against evil. In the left center of the picture are Adam and Eve with the forbidden fruit. Beneath the figures of Adam and Eve are depicted modern-day evils: a hypodermic needle with pills and a handgun. Trapped in the folds of the serpent's body is a fetus, representing the church teaching on the evil of abortion. At the bottom right is a mushroom cloud, representing the threat of nuclear annihilation.
u201cWindow of Christian Service." St. Vincent de Paul, a 16th century French priest who worked with the poor, is the central figure. On the right are St. Catherine Laboure and St. Louise De Marrilac, who founded the Sisters of Charity. In the center is a figure of the Good Samaritan who came to the aid of a Jewish traveler. At the bottom center is a symbol of one of the most significant accomplishments of St. Ambrose Parish Community, the "hunger bowl" which has has contributed more than $150,000 to feed the hungry of the world.
u201cThe window on Ecumenism is a special tribute to Pope John who was anxious to heal the rift between Protestants and Roman Catholics, a struggle often bitter in nature that has persisted since Reformation time in the 16th century. From the very beginning, Protestant, Anglo-Catholic and Orthodox Catholics were invited to be present at the Council in special seating in the aula of the Basilica. On November 21, 1964 the Council Fathers issued a decree on Ecumenism: "UNITATIS REDINTEGRATIO." The decree signaled the end of the Counter-reformation and the beginning of a fresh attempt to heal the wounds of division. This window is a tribute to a wonderful Spirit of Ecumenism that exists in South Buffalo, The Lord Jesus is the centerpiece joining in Spirit with men and women representatives of all Christian faiths. At the bottom stand two priests u2013one Orthodox, the other Roman. The evangelical figure in the center is proclaiming the Word. Surrounding Jesus and the human figures holding hands are the logos of every Protestant and Episcopal Church in South Buffalo. At the bottom center is the seal of Martin Luther. To the left is the logo of the United Methodist Church. Rising counterclockwise is the logo of the United Church of Christ. In the upper left center is the seal of the United Presbyterian Church; at the top left is the national symbol of the American Baptist Church, and at the top right is the logo of the Episcopalian community.u201d
u201cWindow of Non-Christians. On October 28, 1965, the Second Vatican Council issued an official Decree on the relation of the Church to non-Christian religions. The document regrets past misunderstandings among Jews, Hindus, Muslims and Buddhists and specifically cites the good their followers have accomplished. God the Father and Son dominate the window. With outstretched arms, they bless Moses and Mohammed pictured together in the center of the window. The familiar crescent hangs over the head of Mohammed. The falcon-headed character is a remnant of the mythological beliefs of ancient Egypt. He is identified as Horus, the son of Isis. The dancing and whirling figure to the right is the Hindu God Shiva. The final figure at the bottom center depicts the Prince Siddhartha Gautama, more familiarly known as the "Buddha."
Text from the church brochure: u201cWindow of Martyrs - 1. The etymology of the word 16 "Martyr" is from the Greek word for witness. In reality martyrs are those who surrender their lives in defense of the Gospel principles they uphold. The Conciliar Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy has many references to texts to be used on The feast Of Martyrs and reflects on the history of their importance in the Church. The dominant character in this window is St. Peter, appointed by Christ to be the head of the original Christian community. It has always been the tradition of the Church that he was crucified upside down because he considered himself unworthy to die in the same manner as Jesus. At right of Simon Peter is St. Stephen, the first martyrdom recorded in the Church in the Acts of the Apostles. The two figures slightly below and to the left of St. Peter are two men who suffered death at the hands of the Nazis during World War II: St. Maximilian Kolbe in the concentration camp uniform and Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a Lutheran pastor who was executed by the Nazis for his role in a failed plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler. At the bottom of the window is a graphic reproduction of the murder of six Jesuits at the University of Central America in El Salvador on November 16, 1989. Their names: Joaquim Lopez y Lopez, Ignacio Ellacuria, Segundo Montes, Juan Ramon Moreno Pardo, Amando Lopez and Ignacio Martin-Baro.
Text from the church brochure: u201cWindow of Mary, Mother of the Church. The Second Vatican Council did not issue a specific decree on the Blessed Virgin Mary. In the dogmatic Constitution on the Church, she was declared the Mother of the Church. Mary dominates this window holding in her hands the Cosmic Christ, one who cannot be identified physically as belonging to any specific ethnic or racial background. He is indeed a Christ for all nations and peoples. This window also pays tribute to all women as primary evangelizers in the Church: In a post-conciliar decree, written in French (DANS LE CADRE), the Church explores the unique work of women in fostering Gospel principles. The Pastoral states: "During the life-time of the Savior, women took a full part in the work of evangelization even in the darkest hours of the passion, death and burial of Christ." The window depicts a woman holding aloft a banner proclaiming "LIFE" in the presence of a child in the womb. A woman who holds the Scriptures is an affirmation of her place in the evangelization of the Word. Another woman offers divine nourishment by offering the Eucharist. The stars on a background of blue suggest a further tribute to Mary who in the Litany of Loretto is called "Stella Maris," Star of the Sea.u201d
"The Window of American Evangelists. The "Little Flower," St. SE Therese of Lisieux, dominates this window. She died at age 24 as a Cloistered Carmelite Nun in 1927 u2014 always praying for missionaries. It was on December 7, 1965, that the Council published the Decree on the Church's Missionary Activity. It is entitled "AD GENTES DIVINITUS". The Council Fathers insisted that missioners respect the culture and inheritance of the people to be evangelized. The figures portrayed in the window are people who have affected the life of the American church in a unique way. On the top left of the window is Blessed Kateri Tekawitha, "the Lily of the Mohawks". On the top right is the figure of Blessed Junipero Serra, founder of the chain of missions along the California Coast. Saint Frances Cabrini is depicted below Serra. She ministered to Italian emigrants and was responsible for building many orphanages and hospitals in the United States. On the lower left is St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, who founded the American Sisters of Charity. The final figure is Mother Teresa of Calcutta.
On October 28, 1965, the Second Vatican Council promulgated the "Declaration on the relation of the church to non-Christian religions." This particular window emphasizes the church's common spiritual heritage with Judaism. The window depicts Moses bearing the 10 Commandments and includes symbols of the Jewish captivity in Egypt. "Since Christians and Jews have such a common spiritual heritage, this Sacred Council wishes to encourage and further mutual understanding and appreciation ... we deplore all hatreds, persecutions, displays of anti-Semitism leveled at any time or from any source against the Jews."
Text from the church brochure: "Dogmatic Constitution on the Church On November 21, 1964, EA) the Council Fathers enacted han one of the most critical documents of the Council: It was called "LUMEN GENTIUM, THE LIGHT OF NATIONS" and it was concerned with the theological identity of the Church. Since Reformation times, the Hierarchical or Institutional Model of the Church tended to be emphasized in the understanding of the Church. This decree speaks of a Church with its members, Spirit-filled, called from Baptism to carry out the mission of Christ. This Constitution emphasizes collegiality and the participation of all members of the Church in its mission to bring about the Kingdom of God. The window depicts the figure of Christ with people streaming from his body (Mystical Body and People of God). The human forms represent all the peoples of the earth. In the background one can discern the outline of the African Continent and the Iberian Peninsula."
Stenciling detail by Stacy Udave through out the church.
Detail at St. Ambrose where the window naturally cracked and spidered right at the trigger finger.
Master plasterer Seth Baldwin, left, discuss how to enlarge the altar table for it to be more efficient for their six and a half foot pastor Rev. Bryan Zielenieski.
Detail of the image of Mohandas Gandhi in the window at St. Ambrose at Our Lady of Charity Church.
Rev. Bryan Zielenieski models for the design crew to show them the need for a larger altar table.
Detail of window at St. Ambrose at Our Lady of Charity Church.
Father Baker detail at St. Ambrose at Our Lady of Charity Church.
The three faces of evil behind Jesus at St. Ambrose at Our Lady of Charity Church.
Detail of a window at St. Ambrose at Our Lady of Charity Church shows a homeless man eating from a trash can.
The "Window of Non-Christians" includes the Prophet Mohammed, founder of Islam. It also includes Shiva, one of the three principal Hindu gods, and Moses, the great hero of the Jews.
Father Bryan Zielenieski points out a detail at St. Ambrose at Our Lady of Charity Church.
Henry Swiatek.
Henry Swiatek.
Vatican-trained crew-member David Earhardt measures a completed lectern in their studio in South Buffalo.
From left, Seth Baldwin, Henry Swiatek and David Earhardt in their studio in South Buffalo.
Working on stained glass in the studio in South Buffalo.
The center painting on the altar.
Henry Swiatek examines his design notes as he walks by confessionals.
The unconventional stained-glass windows of Our Lady of Charity Parish at St. Ambrose in South Buffalo were dedicated in 1992 to Pope John XXIII for his work with the Second Vatican Council. The windows departed from church tradition by including such contemporary personalities as Father Nelson Baker, Mother Teresa, Cesar Chavez, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and murdered Buffalo priest, the Rev. Joseph Bissonette. The windows were created by artist Russell Vacanti of Vision Enterprises. Local restoration specialists Swiatek Studios recently completed a rehab of the church interior.
