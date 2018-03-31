DEVINE, Arlene (Mischel)

March 21, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Devine; caring mother of Donna (Robert) Mackey, Donald (Shelia) Devine, Deborah (John) Simmons; dearest grandmother to Jeremy, Dustin, Cody Simmons, Kyle Mackey, Patrick and Christian Devine; daughter of the late Joseph and Mae Mischel, sister of Robert (Noreen) Mischel, Muriel (the late Robert) Hughes, Shirley (the late Thomas) Bermingham. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to celebrate Arlene's life, death and resurrection on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 11:15 AM at St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church, 1140 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY, 14220.