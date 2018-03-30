On birthday, Bills WR Zay Jones says he's 'thankful to be alive'

Buffalo Bills receiver Zay Jones posted to social media Friday for the first time since his arrest in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Jones, who turned 23 Friday, said he’s “thankful to be alive” in a Twitter post.

thankful to be alive. thankful for another year. more life. — Zay (@zayjones11) March 30, 2018

Cayleb Jones also took to social media to note the significance of his brother’s birthday

Zay responded: “without you, I wouldn’t be here. You literally saved my life cayleb. Nobody will understand what happened but as long as I have you I could care less. You’ve always had my back. Since day 1. True definition of my brothers keeper, til the end.”

TMZ posted disturbing details of Jones’ arrest that included his brother, Cayleb, allegedly preventing him from jumping out of a 30th-floor window. A graphic video showed Jones, nude and bloodied, saying he was going to "fight for Jesus." He was arrested for vandalism, but prosecutors dropped that charge because of insufficient evidence.

Bills coach Sean McDermott addressed the situation at the recent NFL owners meetings, saying "look, at the end of the day, it's an unfortunate situation and somewhat disappointing. But it's a situation to me that we can all take something from and learn from it."

The NFL is still investigating the incident.