Jacobs redeveloping former Printing Prep building in downtown Buffalo

Developer and state Sen. Chris Jacobs is pushing ahead with his conversion of the former Printing Prep building in downtown Buffalo into a mixed-use facility that will now also have five loft-style apartments near the foot of the Kensington Expressway.

Jacobs, R-Buffalo, bought the two-story commercial building at 12 East Tupper St. in 2015 from Harold S. Leader, the former owner of Printing Prep, which occupied the entire 9,870-square-foot building for about 30 years. He paid $550,000 for the property, which is located between Main and Washington streets. Constructed in 1920 on less than an acre, it's valued at $540,000, according to city records.

The developer, who owns Avalon Development, already renovated the first floor, which is leased to new commercial tenants and a small "Buffalo Printing Museum" that houses Leader's personal collection of print-related artifacts. Now he's renovating the upper floor into one-bedroom apartments.

Rents are still being determined, but he said he hopes to finish the $1 million project by late summer or early fall.

"I am very excited about this project, as I have always thought 12 Tupper was a beautiful building," he said.