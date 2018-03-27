Lockport Public Library wants to replace 'temperamental' elevator

The Lockport Public Library is trying to raise $125,000 from the public, mostly to replace what director Beverly Federspiel called its "temperamental" elevator. Its doors don't always open and close on demand.

Federspiel said Monday that $85,000 is needed for the elevator and $10,000 to pay engineering costs. The rest of the money would pay for exterior repairs to the library's 25-year-old north wing, where the elevator is located.

The library also has set a referendum April 12 on a $1.75 million budget that includes a 2 percent property tax increase. The proposed spending would rise 1.6 percent, or $27,813.

A public information meeting on the budget is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the library's Community Meeting Room. The elevator work is a separate project not included in the tax-supported budget, Federspiel said.