Letter: We cannot ignore simple fact: people use guns to kill people

We cannot ignore simple fact: people use guns to kill people

I am so sick of Second Amendment proponents and their tired slogan: “Guns don’t kill people; people kill people.” As true as that may be, it is missing a third component, “People with guns kill people!”

As far as law-abiding citizens owning guns, every person who legally purchases a gun is considered a law-abiding citizen, that is until they use that gun in the commission of a crime. How many law-abiding citizens have been involved in mass shootings? Nikolas Cruz comes to mind for one.

David Walczak

Cheektowaga