Home of the Week: A colorful, happy Hamburg home

Jean Marie and her sister, Nancy Patrus, live in a 1,100-square-foot ranch in the Town of Hamburg. Marie (her real last name), 71, is a retired medical massage therapist. Patrus, 65, was a barber. They grew up in Pittsburgh. Marie later lived in Arizona, while Patrus remained in their hometown.

Living together in their retirement years is the best, Marie said.

“When you are siblings and got along as kids, you still have that connection. We had eight kids in our family, and I always looked out for her,” said Marie, reached by phone.

“She always said, ‘Someday we are going to live together,’ ” Marie recalled.

Marie bought the house in 2009, after moving to Hamburg to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. Patrus moved into the home in 2014.

“We both went through a divorce and ended up doing what my sister always said we would do – live together,” Marie said. “We really are like best friends. We respect and support each other.”

As for decorating: “Family and friends came in to help decorate, to make it a happy place. Every room has artwork from local art fairs. Those who visit the house always feel happy to be here,” said Marie, adding that her artist friend Caroline Kirchmeyer of East Aurora painted furniture and walls.

