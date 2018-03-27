The colorful kitchen table was painted by Caroline Kirchmeyer of East Aurora. It has motivational words engraved around the perimeter - words that Jean Marie said she hopes "subconsciously go into her grandchildren's brains."
Photo courtesy Jean Marie
The walls in the front entrance are painted spring green. "Green is for health and wellness, a positive color," said Jean Marie. This photo was taken last fall.
Photo courtesy Jean Marie
The front foyer has not just one colorful chair ...
Photo courtesy Jean Marie
... but two. Both were painted by Caroline Kirchmeyer.
Photo courtesy Jean Marie
A view of the living room.
Photo courtesy Jean Marie
The stone around the fireplace was a bland gray but had an interesting texture. After adding a light yellow base, Caroline Kirchmeyer used gold, silver and copper to bring it alive.
Photo courtesy Jean Marie
A friend created the nature-inspired 3-by-5-foot wall art by carving trees into wood.
Photo courtesy Jean Marie
In the kitchen, crystals and pieces of carved glass hang from the curtain rod instead of curtains.
Photo courtesy Jean Marie
This hangs near the coat closet in the foyer.
Photo courtesy Jean Marie
A glass table was purchased at the Allentown Art Festival from a Corning-based artist. The glass pieces on top were collected while traveling.
Photo courtesy Jean Marie
In the main bath, stained glass artwork hangs in the window. "I love color instead of curtains," Jean Marie said.
Photo courtesy Jean Marie
This is Jean Marie's bedroom. The chair in the corner is a 1940s dining chair that was falling apart. Jean Marie said she gave it to Caroline Kirchmeyer and said: "Make this happy." The rug came from Ollie's Bargain Outlet.
Photo courtesy Jean Marie
The screened-in back porch.
Photo courtesy Jean Marie
A labyrinth in the backyard, photographed in the fall, is for taking meditative walks or just enjoying from the back porch.
Share this article