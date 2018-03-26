Lancaster's Adam Page on third Paralympic gold medal: Amazing

Lancaster's Adam Page has returned home to Western New York with another Paralympics sled hockey goal medal.

Page, 26, and Team USA recently won its third consecutive gold medal with a 2-1 overtime victory against Canada in Gangneung, South Korea.

"I would have to say the experience was amazing and cannot put into words the feeling winning a third gold medal in three Paralympic games has given me," he said Monday. "To win the way we did in Korea, it was one of the most exciting games I have ever been a part of. I never thought at age 26 I would have three gold medals in three Paralympics.

Page, who was born with spina bifida, is in his 11th year playing sled hockey.

Luke McDermott, a Westerlo native who plays for the Buffalo Sabres' sled hockey team, also came home with gold. A Marine veteran, McDermott had both legs amputated below the knee after being injured by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2010.

Page and McDermott took part in the ceremonial puck drop at the Sabres game recently.

"It was so cool to be able to do that and have the hometown fans there," Page said. "It just shows the support that Buffalo has given me. It also was a great experience getting to see some of the players on the team."