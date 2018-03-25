KEANE, Margaret (Metzger)

March 19, 2018 of Buffalo, NY, beloved wife of the late Frank M. Keane; dear sister of Lee (late Barbara) Metzger and the late Park L. Jr. (Virginia) Metzger; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend Funeral Services at Trinity Episcopal Church, 371 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14202 on Friday, May 4th, at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. Online condolences at www.woodfh.com