Free brake light repairs to be offered Saturday

A free brake light repair clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at 2421 Main St., near Jewett Avenue, the Buffalo chapter of Democratic Socialists of America announced.

The clinic "aims to reduce motorists’ interactions with the criminal justice system by remedying a leading cause for traffic stops before they happen," organizers said in a statement. They pointed out that the state Attorney General's office is investigating the Buffalo Police Department's use of checkpoints where motorists are ticketed for offenses that include having a brake light out.