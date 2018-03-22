SKOTARCZAK, Anna B. (Brucz)

SKOTARCZAK - Anna B. (nee Brucz)

March 21, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Daniel W. "Mickey" Skotarczak, Sr.; loving mother of Daniel W. (Colleen) Skotarczak, Jr., Paul (Bruce Perna) Skotarczak, and Deborah A. (Ron) Stasila; cherished grandmother of Jason, Kimberly, Stephen, Amanda, and Adam; dearest great-grandmother of Valentina, Ariya, Mattia, Sylas, and Remy; predeceased by seven siblings. Funeral services commencing Saturday at 9 AM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat's Church at 9:30 AM. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Cheektowaga. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 4-8 PM. Leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com