MRKALL, Charlotte "Bunkie"

MRKALL, Charlotte "Bunkie" - Just as long as I can remember you will remain the rose of my heart. Happy Birthday My Angel. This is the sixth Birthday you're gone. I truly miss our favorite dinner and restaurant and your most enjoyable evening of entertainment. I love and miss you dearly, as does our entire family. LOVE, NORM, BRENDA, SKIP, LISA, MAISIE, MARISSA AND CINDY