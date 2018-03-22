MILEWSKI, Robert M.

MILEWSKI - Robert M. Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 20, 2018; beloved father of Robert J. Milewski; loving son of Jeanette and the late Robert Milewski; dear brother of Ronette (Butch) Corte; fond uncle of Michael Corte; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 450 Abbott Rd., South, Buffalo, on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com