Chaz Bulera's Bone-in-the-Stone is a 50-ounce bone-in rib-eye made famous on the Food Channel's "Man Vs. Food." It comes with a pound of fresh cut fries, one pound of sweet potato fries and topping include creamy blue cheese, crumbled blue cheese and a pile of onion straws.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Riverstone Grill is at 971 East River Road on Grand Island.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The chicken-fried ribs are baby back ribs which are chicken breaded, fried and served with their Buffalo white hot barbecue sauce.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Riverstone's chicken tenders are marinaded jumbo chicken tenderloins in buttermilk, garlic and onion for a unique twist on Southern-style chicken. It's served with fresh cut fries and blue cheese for dipping.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Full rack of baby-back ribs is served with two sides. Shown here are are collard greens and sweet potato fries.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
All tables are adorned with fresh flowers.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Burning River Garbage Plate is fries smothered in barbecue sauce, topped with chopped brisket or pulled pork, jalapenos, chili, then covered with beer cheese and drizzled with ranch.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
