Federation Class A girls basketball state semifinal capsule

Who: NYSCHSAA-Sacred Heart Sharks (20-8) vs. PSAL-James Madison Lady Golden Knights (27-1)

What: New York State Federation Tournament of Champions

When: Friday at 10:45 a.m. at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls (the former Glens Falls Civic Center)

NYS Sportswriters Rankings: Sacred Heart is ranked No. 7. James Madison is ranked sixth.

How they got here: Sacred Heart defeated St. John Villa of Staten Island, 62-49, on March 10 to win its second New York State Catholic High Schools Athletic Association Class A championship in three years. Micaela Ryan scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the win for the Sharks, while Siobhan Ryan added 12 points and six rebounds. Jennifer Grimm scored 10 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter and also finished with 10 rebounds for the team coached by Carrie Owens.

James Madison defeated Lab Museum United, 74-42, in the New York City PSAL final Sunday at St. John's University. Ericka James led the way with 25 points, while Deidre Foster added 15 as the Golden Knights had four players score in double figures.

Sacred Heart key players: Senior Micaela Ryan (19.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg), sophomore Siobhan Ryan (14.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.5 apg), junior Jennifer Grimm (6.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg), senior Liz Hill (4.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg), senior Aiofe Scannell (3.0 ppg, 2.0 apg).

James Madison key players: Junior Deidre Foster (12 ppg), senior Ketsia Athias (12.2 ppg), junior Alina Estrella (6 ppg), junior Ericka James (13.3 ppg), junior Sarah James (9 ppg).

Next: The winner advances to the championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday against either New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association champion Jamesville-DeWitt or Alliance of Independent Schools champion Staten Island Academy.