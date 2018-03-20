u201cMy husband and I purchased our first home two years ago and have truly loved decorating it and making it our own," said Molly Dohm. The birdhouse mirror on the staircase wall is from Tattered Tulip in Lockport.
Photo courtesy Molly Dohm
This is the living room. The house features high ceilings, large windows and crown molding throughout. The floor is bamboo, which continues into the kitchen.
Photo courtesy Molly Dohm
The kitchen walls are painted Flannel Grey, from the HGTV HOME collection at Sherwin-Williams. The peninsula, a darker gray, is called Software. Molly painted most of the interior herself, except for the high ceilings in the living room. Husband Mike tackled the prep work.
Photo courtesy Molly Dohm
The farmhouse-style dining table is from the Marsilona collection at Ashley HomeStore. The walls are painted a gray-ish green.
Photo courtesy Molly Dohm
The antique window frames, baskets with greenery and white pedestal stands on the dining room buffet came from Tattered Tulip.
Photo courtesy Molly Dohm
Molly Dohm said their favorite space in the house is the bonus room that they finished in the unused space above the garage. It is decorated in an 'industrial farmhouse" style. The floor is a dog-friendly, wide-plank Pergo laminate in a weathered-gray finish.
Photo courtesy Molly Dohm
The guest bedroom is painted Portsmouth Landing, from HGTV HOME. Molly bought the settee on Craigslist. She crafted the headboard from old doors she bought at a garage sale and painted.
Photo courtesy Molly Dohm
This is the master bedroom. The floors are Pergo laminate.
