3 priests linked to sex scandal who didn't make Buffalo bishop's list

The list of 42 priests accused of sexual misconduct who were identified Tuesday by the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo does not include some accused priests who worked in the diocese but belonged to other religious orders.

In fact, the diocese list does not include at least two priests who served in Western New York and were imprisoned elsewhere for committing crimes involving children.

Here are three more priests linked to the Catholic Church's sex scandals who worked in the Buffalo Diocese but were not diocesan priests:

James F. Rapp - Rapp, 77, who grew up in Lockport, worked as a priest in 1979-80 in Lockport. Later, after being accused in 1987 of molesting two students at a Catholic high school in Jackson, Mich., he was sent to a psychological clinic for treatment by his religious order, the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales. Then he was assigned to serve as a parish priest in Duncan, Okla. He was charged with molesting two teenage boys in Oklahoma in 1999, pleaded no contest to lewd molestation, and was sentenced to two consecutive 20-year prison terms. The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City paid $5 million to settle one lawsuit filed by a teen molested for five years and $1 million to settle another suit filed by a victim. In 2016, he was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison in Michigan after being charged with molesting six students while serving as priest, teacher and wrestling coach at Lumen Christi High School in Jackson, Mich., in the 1980s. Rapp is serving his sentence in a Michigan prison.

Michael Miller - Miller, a Franciscan priest who taught for several years at a Catholic high school in Athol Springs, was sentenced to five years in prison on charges of possessing child pornography, obscenity and risk of injury to a minor in 2013 in Connecticut. Miller, 48, was a pastor of a Catholic church with a school in Kensington, Conn., when local police there charged him. Miller previously taught at St. Francis High School in Athol Springs in 1993 and again from 2000 to 2003. Officials from the Buffalo Diocese said at the time of Miller's arrest that they were not aware of any allegations of misconduct against Miller during his time at St. Francis. The Hartford Courant reported that Miller had inappropriate Facebook chats with seven Connecticut teenagers, including inviting one boy to come over and watch a "dirty movie" and writing detailed descriptions about sex acts he would perform on the boy, according to court documents. Police also found on computers used by Miller five pornographic videos of children performing sex acts on each other. Miller was not charged with any physical abuse.

Kevin Downey - The Franciscan Friars provincial office removed Downey in June 2016 from all public ministries after receiving an allegation against him of misconduct involving a minor. Downey was a Franciscan friar assigned at the time to a church in Triangle, Va. He had been pastor at St. Bonaventure Church in Allegany, N.Y., from 2000 to 2002. In April 2017, after determining the allegation was credible, the Holy Name Province permanently removed Downey from all public ministries.

