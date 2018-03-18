Bandits lose fourth in row

DULUTH, Ga. – The Buffalo Bandits fell behind by three goals in the first eight minutes and never caught up Sunday in a 14-10 loss to the Georgia Swarm at Infinite Energy Arena in their National Lacrosse League game.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Bandits, who have not won since an 18-9 win over Georgia on Feb. 10 at KeyBank Center. Buffalo has been outscored, 55-37, in the losing streak.

The Bandits got as close as 9-8 on a goal by Zach Herreweyers with 6:11 left in the third period, but Jordan Hall tallied for Georgia less than a minute later to make it 10-8 going into the fourth quarter.

Lyle Thomas and Miles Thompson started the scoring in the fourth quarter with goals for the Swarm and Buffalo never got closer than three goals.

Craig England’s goal with an extra attack on for Buffalo made it 13-10 with 1:07 left but that was canceled by an empty-net goal by Georgia.

Shawn Evans had three goals and assist for Buffalo. He had 16 shots. Dhane Smith had a seven-point game with a pair of goals and five assists. England scored twice. Other goals scorers for Buffalo were Mitch Jones and Ryan Wagner.

Lyle Thompson scored five times for Georgia.

Zach Higgins saved 41 of the 54 shots he face in goal for Buffalo. Swarm goalkeeper Mike Poulinn saved 43 of 53.

Buffalo has slid to third place in the North Division standings of the NLL behind New England (6-5) and Toronto (6-6). The Bandits next two games will be against the first place Black Wolves, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut and at 7:30 p.m. on March 31 at KeyBank Center.

Three games in April will close Buffalo’s regular season schedule.