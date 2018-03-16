Buffalo police to curb foot and auto traffic for St. Patrick's parade

Revelers at Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday can expect a change this year.

Pedestrian and vehicle traffic will not be allowed on Chippewa Street between Franklin Street and Delaware Avenue, said B District Police Chief Joseph A. Gramaglia at a news conference Friday.

“We feel it will provide for a safer experience,” Gramaglia said.

Buffalo Police will start blocking off side streets at 11 a.m. Sunday at Niagara Square where the parade begins, continuing northward on Delaware Avenue to the end of the parade route on North Street. Road are expected to be closed by 1:30 p.m. in time for the 2 p.m. start of the parade, Gramaglia said.