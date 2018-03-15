You left your wig in the car: Uber releases list of most forgotten items

Uber has released a "Lost and Found Index" using data it has compiled since it entered the Upstate New York market over the summer. Drivers have found everything from Tide pods, cheesecake and golf clubs to a pink wig, leather loafers and a microwave.

The 10 items most frequently left behind in Uber cars in Upstate New York are:

Phone Wallet Keys Clothing Bag Glasses Vape Backpack Money Identification

Missing items are most often reported on weekend days, with New Year's Day being the busiest day for lost items so far in the Upstate New York market. With St. Patrick's Day falling on Saturday this year, don't be surprised if Sunday gives New Year's Day a run for its money on next year's list.

If you leave something in an Uber, tap "help" and then "report an issue" to be connected to your driver, who will arrange a time to deliver what you left behind. Lost items are a hot topic among Uber drivers who, until last year, weren't compensated (sometimes not even tipped) for the time they spent returning things passengers left behind. They're now given a $15 "reward" from the company.

But what if you think you left something in an Uber and the driver says he or she doesn't have it? There are passengers who swear they've left something behind, and drivers who swear they've searched every inch of their vehicle and haven't found it.

Of course, there have been rare incidences of drivers stealing from passengers and passengers stealing from drivers. And it is also possible for people to misplace things elsewhere, drop them in the street upon exiting the vehicle or for the next passenger to scoop up what the previous passenger left behind.

Whatever the case, don't expect Uber to figure it out for you.

"Drivers are independent contractors. Neither Uber nor drivers are responsible for the items left in a vehicle after a trip ends," said Danielle Filson, an Uber spokeswoman. "We’re here to help, but cannot guarantee that a driver has your item or can immediately deliver it to you."

So, always double check that you have everything before you get out of any Uber, Lyft or taxi – especially after a night out.