Wyoming County woman charged in fatal crash

A Silver Springs woman was charged Wednesday with criminally negligent homicide in connection with a fatal utility vehicle crash last October, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

The charge against Karen A. Budlong, 48, came after an investigation by the Sheriff's Office. Budlong is accused of being at the wheel during the fatal crash in Gainesville that killed Jesse M. Caudill, 36, of Wethersfield. According to the Sheriff's Office, alcohol was a factor in the incident. Caudill was a passenger in the vehicle operated by Budlong at the time of the crash.

Budlong is scheduled to return to Gainesville Town Court April 9.