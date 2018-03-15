We asked, you answered: Best places to get a fish fry in Western New York

Buffalo fish fries are special — different from what you'd find in Cleveland, Milwaukee or some other cities.

How?

It mostly comes down to carbs and sides (There are right ones and wrong ones to get, according to News food critic Andrew Galarneau's power rankings.)

And they come with a long history, too.

Fish fry socials "were the Facebooks of their time. That’s where people networked and shared business things, social things, pictures of their kids,” Eddy Dobosiewicz told News reporter Mary Kunz Goldman. "They were the Facebook of their generation."

Since eating a fish fry during Lent is among our 100 things every Western New Yorker should do at least once (regardless of whether you're Catholic), we asked our Facebook audience for their favorite fish fry spots and got more than 80 recommendations. Here are your favorites:

The Eldredge Bicycle Club 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150 (716) 693-3589 American Legion 83 Market St., Attica, N.Y. 14011 (585) 591-3255 Black Water Tavern & Tap 12443 Broadway, Alden, N.Y. 14004 www.blackwatertavernandtap.com (716) 902-4317 Curry's 864 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216 www.curryspub.com (716) 447-0502 Brunner's Tavern 3989 Main St., Amherst, N.Y. 14226 (716) 836-9718 Gene McCarthy's 73 Hamburg St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14204 https://www.genemccarthys.com/ (716) 855-8948 St. Gabriel's RC Church 5271 Clinton St., Elma, N.Y. 14059 St. John’s Community Church of Eden 2871 East Church St., Eden, N.Y. 14057 Audobon North 3050 Sweet Home Rd, Amherst, NY 14228 (716) 691-9248 Wilson Fire Co. 250 Young St., Wilson, N.Y. 14172 www.wilsonfirecompany1.com (716) 751-6038 The Moose Hall on South Park 2019 South Park Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14220 (716) 823-3323 Michael's Town Shanty 2400 Clinton St., Cheektowaga, N.Y. 14227 http://townshanty.com/ (716) 824-6675 2928 Walden Ave., Depew, N.Y. 14043 www.santoraspizzaandcatering.com (716) 685-3500 Hole in the Wall Restaurant 7056 Standpipe Road, Perry, N.Y. 14530 www.holeinthewallperry.com (585) 237-3003 Lancaster's Broadway Deli 5430 Broadway, Lancaster, N.Y. 14086 http://www.bwaydeli.com/ (716) 681-3100 Connor’s Restaurant 3465 Seneca St., West Seneca, N.Y. 14224

connorsofwestseneca.com

(716) 674-9945 The Olive Branch Family Restaurant 2343 Union Road, West Seneca, N.Y. 14224 www.theolivetrees.com (716) 656-0517 Wiechec's Lounge 1748 Clinton St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14206 (716) 823-2828 Matka's And Papa's 5044 Broadway, Depew, N.Y. 14043 (716) 684-6556 Rodney's 4179 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075

rodneysonthelake.com

(716) 627-5166 Elma Towne Grille 6650 Clinton St., Elma, N.Y. 14059 www.elmatownegrille.com (716) 651-4619 Hamburg Moose Lodge 45 Church St., Hamburg, N.Y. 14075 www.mooseintl.org (716) 648-2474 4495 Broadway, Depew, N.Y. 14043 www.jadesbuffalo.com (716) 683-5054 Springbrook Fire 70 Pound Road, Elma, N.Y. 14059 www.springbrookfire.org (716) 652-2670 1500 Cleveland Drive, Buffalo, N.Y. 14225 www.mrbillswny.com (716) 634-0783 Hat Trix 4923 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, N.Y. 14075 www.hattrixs.com (716) 649-0909 Village Bakery and Pizza 6718 NY-353, Cattaraugus, N.Y. 14719 www.villagebakeryandpizza.com (716) 257-5685 Ilio DiPaolo's 3785 South Park Ave., Blasdell, N.Y. 14219 https://iliodipaolos.com/ (716) 825-3675 Nick's Place Express 2466 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, N.Y. 14217 (716) 877-0088 Athena’s Family Restaurant 729 Young St., Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150 www.athenasfamilyrestaurant.com (716) 692-2626 The Jake Tavern & Grill 3020 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14217 http://thejaketavernandgrill.com/ (716) 983-2853 Al-E-Oops 5389 Genesee St., Lancaster, N.Y. 14086 aleoops.com (716) 681-0200 1744 Union Road, West Seneca, N.Y. 14224 www.thegardenviewrestaurant.com (716) 674-7176 524 Cayuga Drive, Niagara Falls, N.Y. 14304 (716) 283-2040 11979 Southwestern Blvd., Irving, N.Y. 14081 www.senecahawkny.com (716) 934-4219 McPartlan's Corner 669 Wehrle Drive, Buffalo, N.Y. 14225 www.mcpartlanscorner.com (716) 632-9896 Water Valley Inn 6656 Gowanda State Road, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075 watervalleyinn.com (716) 649-9691 Peg's Place 4046 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075 www.pegsplacehamburg.com (716) 627-7800 The Eagle House 5578 Main St., Williamsville, N.Y. 14221 www.eaglehouseonline.com (716) 632-7669 Polish Villa II 1085 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga, N.Y. 14227 polishvilla2.com (716) 822-4908 Leonard Post VFW Post 2450 Walden Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14225 www.leonardpost.org (716) 684-4371 Southside Social & Athletic Club 444 Elk St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14210 (716) 825-9264 Buffalo Irish Center 245 Abbott Road, Buffalo, N.Y. 14220 www.buffaloirishcenter.com (716) 825-9535 Potters Field Restaurant & Pub 425 Potters Road, Buffalo, N,Y .14220 (716) 824-1353 Kenilworth Fire Co. 84 Hawthorne Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14223 www.kenilworthfire.com (716) 838-1219 Hamlin House 432 Franklin St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14202 hamlinhouse.com (716) 885-8084 Kiebzak's Restaurant and Beginnings Banquets 38 Crocker St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14212 www.beginningsbanquets.com (716) 896-3044 Dom Polski Club 576 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, N.Y. 14120 (716) 692-8327 Third Warders Club 147 12th Ave., North Tonawanda, N.Y. 14120 www.thirdwarders.com (716) 692-7357 Grovers Bar & Grill 9160 Transit Road, East Amherst, N.Y. 14051 (716) 636-1803 Mister Dee's 450 Beach Road, Buffalo, N.Y. 14225 misterdees.com (716) 634-1298 Mister B's 2201 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls, N.Y. 14305 www.misterbsusa.com +1 716-298-4028 The Dome Stadium 200 Main St., Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150 thedomestadium.com (716) 694-6317 The Beach House Restaurant 5584 E River Road, Grand Island, N.Y. 14072

www.grandislandbeachhouse.com

(716) 773-7119 Apollo Family Restaurant 3387 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, N.Y. 14219

http://apollofamilyrestaurantny.com

(716) 822-8145 The Village Inn 1488 Ferry Road, Grand Island, N.Y. 14072 www.villageinngrandisland.com (716) 773-5030 North End Bar & Grill 2692 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, N.Y. 14217 northendbarandgrill.com (716) 877-9000 French Pub 1250 French Road, Depew, N.Y. 14043 frenchpub.com (716) 668-8080 Mayville Diner 7 W Chautauqua St., Mayville, N.Y. 14757 (716) 753-3887 Lakewood Rod & Gun Inc. 433 E Terrace Ave., Lakewood, N.Y. 14750 lakewoodrodandgun.org (716) 763-3955 Shaky's 1286 French Road, Depew, N.Y. 14043 www.shakyscatering.com (716) 771-1106 Byrncliff Golf Resort & Banquets 2357 Humphrey Road, Varysburg, N.Y. 14167 www.byrncliff.com (585) 535-7300 The Hollow Bistro & Brew 10641 Main St., Clarence, N.Y. 14031 www.thehollowclarence.com (716) 759-7351 Sneaker's 205 Martin Ave., Blasdell, N.Y. 14219 (716) 825-9247 Glen Park Tavern 5507 Main St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14221 glenparktavernbuffalo.com (716) 626-9333 Marco's Italian Restaurant 1085 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14213 www.marcosbuffalo.com (716) 882-5539 Gadawski's 1445 Falls St., Niagara Falls, N.Y. 14303 gadawskisrestaurant.com (716) 282-7246 Ripa's 4218 Walden Ave., Lancaster, N.Y. 14086 http://ripas.com (716) 684-2418 Maybacks Deli 1598 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150 (716) 835-0115 Hoak's 4100 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075 (716) 627-4570 Wellington Pub 1541 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14216 www.wellingtonpub.com (716) 833-9899 Wallenwein's Hotel 641 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora, N.Y. 14052 (716) 652-9801 Sean Patrick's Restaurant 3480 Millersport Hwy., Getzville, N.Y. 14068 www.spatricks.com (716) 636-1709 Davidson's Family Restaurant 398 E Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, N.Y. 14750 davidsonsfishfry.com (716) 763-9135 Spinelli's Wayside Family Restaurant 2301 S. Park Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14220 (716) 826-2279 John's Pizza & Sub 1436 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150 (716) 832-4343 Lake View Corner Store & Pizzeria 5946 Lake Shore Road, Lake View, N.Y. 14085 (716) 627-7391 Country Cottage Restaurant 4072 Beach Ridge Road, North Tonawanda, N.Y., 14120 (716) 693-4911 Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro 5850 S. Transit Road, Lockport, N.Y. 14094 http://kkbakeshop.com/ (716) 471-3305 Jack Devine's 4170 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, N.Y., 14127 http://jdirishpub.com/ (716) 471-3305 Nite Cappe Steak and Seafood Restaurant, Lackawanna, N.Y., 14218 1769 Abbott Road, Lackawanna, N.Y., 14218 https://the-nite-cappe-steak-and-seafood-restaurant.business.site/ (716) 825-9488 Marvin's Bar and Grill 7675 Goodrich Road, Clarence, N.Y. 14032 (716) 741-3431 Christes Restaurant 1056 Union Road, West Seneca, N.Y., 14224 https://www.christesrestaurant.com/ (716) 712-0808 Squire's Tap Room 127 Niagara Street, Tonawanda, N.Y., 14150 http://squirestaproom.com/ (716) 692-2093 Happy Swallow Bar & Restaurant 1349 Sycamore St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14211 (716) 894-4854 Pearl Street Grill & Brewery 76 Pearl St., Buffalo, N.Y., 14202 https://pearlstreetgrill.com/ (716) 856-2337 Polish Cadets of Buffalo 927 Grant St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14207 (716) 875-3211 Wing City Grille 273 E. Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, N.Y., 14750 (716) 763-1930 104050 Bennett Road, Fredonia, N.Y., 14063

(716) 679-1116 https://www.wingcitygrille.com/ Griffon Gastropub 2470 Military Road, Niagara Falls, N.Y., 14304 (716) 236-7474 5445 Transit Road, Clarence, N.Y., 14031

(716) 580-3701 634 Main St., East Aurora, N.Y., 14052

(716) 714-9301 http://www.thegriffonpub.com/



Did we miss your favorite fish fry spot? Or do you have any recommendations for good gluten-free fish fry spots? Leave your recommendations in the comment section below.