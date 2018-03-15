We asked, you answered: Best places to get a fish fry in Western New York
Buffalo fish fries are special — different from what you'd find in Cleveland, Milwaukee or some other cities.
How?
It mostly comes down to carbs and sides (There are right ones and wrong ones to get, according to News food critic Andrew Galarneau's power rankings.)
And they come with a long history, too.
Fish fry socials "were the Facebooks of their time. That’s where people networked and shared business things, social things, pictures of their kids,” Eddy Dobosiewicz told News reporter Mary Kunz Goldman. "They were the Facebook of their generation."
Since eating a fish fry during Lent is among our 100 things every Western New Yorker should do at least once (regardless of whether you're Catholic), we asked our Facebook audience for their favorite fish fry spots and got more than 80 recommendations. Here are your favorites:
-
-
- The Eldredge Bicycle Club
-
17 Broad St., Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150(716) 693-3589
-
- American Legion
-
83 Market St., Attica, N.Y. 14011(585) 591-3255
-
- Black Water Tavern & Tap
-
12443 Broadway, Alden, N.Y. 14004(716) 902-4317
-
- Curry's
-
864 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216(716) 447-0502
-
- Brunner's Tavern
-
3989 Main St., Amherst, N.Y. 14226(716) 836-9718
-
- Gene McCarthy's
-
73 Hamburg St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14204(716) 855-8948
-
- St. Gabriel's RC Church
- 5271 Clinton St., Elma, N.Y. 14059
- St. John’s Community Church of Eden
- 2871 East Church St., Eden, N.Y. 14057
- Audobon North
-
3050 Sweet Home Rd, Amherst, NY 14228(716) 691-9248
-
- Wilson Fire Co.
-
250 Young St., Wilson, N.Y. 14172(716) 751-6038
-
- The Moose Hall on South Park
-
2019 South Park Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14220(716) 823-3323
-
- Michael's Town Shanty
-
2400 Clinton St., Cheektowaga, N.Y. 14227(716) 824-6675
-
- Santora's
-
2928 Walden Ave., Depew, N.Y. 14043(716) 685-3500
-
- Hole in the Wall Restaurant
-
7056 Standpipe Road, Perry, N.Y. 14530(585) 237-3003
-
- Lancaster's Broadway Deli
-
5430 Broadway, Lancaster, N.Y. 14086(716) 681-3100
-
- Connor’s Restaurant
- 3465 Seneca St., West Seneca, N.Y. 14224
connorsofwestseneca.com
(716) 674-9945
- 3465 Seneca St., West Seneca, N.Y. 14224
- The Olive Branch Family Restaurant
-
2343 Union Road, West Seneca, N.Y. 14224(716) 656-0517
-
- Wiechec's Lounge
-
1748 Clinton St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14206(716) 823-2828
-
- Matka's And Papa's
-
5044 Broadway, Depew, N.Y. 14043(716) 684-6556
-
- Rodney's
- 4179 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075
rodneysonthelake.com
(716) 627-5166
- 4179 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075
- Elma Towne Grille
-
6650 Clinton St., Elma, N.Y. 14059(716) 651-4619
-
- Hamburg Moose Lodge
-
45 Church St., Hamburg, N.Y. 14075(716) 648-2474
-
- Jades Restaurant
-
4495 Broadway, Depew, N.Y. 14043(716) 683-5054
-
- Springbrook Fire
-
70 Pound Road, Elma, N.Y. 14059(716) 652-2670
-
- Mr. Bill's
-
1500 Cleveland Drive, Buffalo, N.Y. 14225(716) 634-0783
-
- Hat Trix
-
4923 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, N.Y. 14075(716) 649-0909
-
- Village Bakery and Pizza
-
6718 NY-353, Cattaraugus, N.Y. 14719(716) 257-5685
-
- Ilio DiPaolo's
- 3785 South Park Ave., Blasdell, N.Y. 14219
(716) 825-3675
- 3785 South Park Ave., Blasdell, N.Y. 14219
- Nick's Place Express
-
2466 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, N.Y. 14217(716) 877-0088
-
- Athena’s Family Restaurant
-
729 Young St., Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150(716) 692-2626
-
- The Jake Tavern & Grill
-
3020 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14217(716) 983-2853
-
- Al-E-Oops
-
5389 Genesee St., Lancaster, N.Y. 14086(716) 681-0200
-
-
Gardenview Restaurant
-
1744 Union Road, West Seneca, N.Y. 14224(716) 674-7176
-
-
Kellys Corner
-
524 Cayuga Drive, Niagara Falls, N.Y. 14304(716) 283-2040
-
- Seneca Hawk
-
11979 Southwestern Blvd., Irving, N.Y. 14081(716) 934-4219
-
- McPartlan's Corner
-
669 Wehrle Drive, Buffalo, N.Y. 14225(716) 632-9896
-
- Water Valley Inn
-
6656 Gowanda State Road, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075(716) 649-9691
-
- Peg's Place
-
4046 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075(716) 627-7800
-
- The Eagle House
-
5578 Main St., Williamsville, N.Y. 14221(716) 632-7669
-
- Polish Villa II
-
1085 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga, N.Y. 14227(716) 822-4908
-
- Leonard Post VFW Post
-
2450 Walden Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14225(716) 684-4371
-
- Southside Social & Athletic Club
-
444 Elk St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14210(716) 825-9264
-
- Buffalo Irish Center
-
245 Abbott Road, Buffalo, N.Y. 14220(716) 825-9535
-
- Potters Field Restaurant & Pub
-
425 Potters Road, Buffalo, N,Y .14220(716) 824-1353
-
- Kenilworth Fire Co.
-
84 Hawthorne Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14223(716) 838-1219
-
- Hamlin House
-
432 Franklin St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14202(716) 885-8084
-
- Kiebzak's Restaurant and Beginnings Banquets
-
38 Crocker St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14212(716) 896-3044
-
- Dom Polski Club
-
576 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, N.Y. 14120(716) 692-8327
-
- Third Warders Club
-
147 12th Ave., North Tonawanda, N.Y. 14120(716) 692-7357
-
- Grovers Bar & Grill
-
9160 Transit Road, East Amherst, N.Y. 14051(716) 636-1803
-
- Mister Dee's
-
450 Beach Road, Buffalo, N.Y. 14225(716) 634-1298
-
- Mister B's
-
2201 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls, N.Y. 14305+1 716-298-4028
-
- The Dome Stadium
-
200 Main St., Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150(716) 694-6317
-
- The Beach House Restaurant
- 5584 E River Road, Grand Island, N.Y. 14072
www.grandislandbeachhouse.com
(716) 773-7119
- 5584 E River Road, Grand Island, N.Y. 14072
- Apollo Family Restaurant
- 3387 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, N.Y. 14219
http://apollofamilyrestaurantny.com
(716) 822-8145
- 3387 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, N.Y. 14219
- The Village Inn
-
1488 Ferry Road, Grand Island, N.Y. 14072(716) 773-5030
-
- North End Bar & Grill
-
2692 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, N.Y. 14217(716) 877-9000
-
- French Pub
-
1250 French Road, Depew, N.Y. 14043(716) 668-8080
-
- Mayville Diner
-
7 W Chautauqua St., Mayville, N.Y. 14757(716) 753-3887
-
- Lakewood Rod & Gun Inc.
-
433 E Terrace Ave., Lakewood, N.Y. 14750(716) 763-3955
-
- Shaky's
-
1286 French Road, Depew, N.Y. 14043(716) 771-1106
-
- Byrncliff Golf Resort & Banquets
-
2357 Humphrey Road, Varysburg, N.Y. 14167(585) 535-7300
-
- The Hollow Bistro & Brew
-
10641 Main St., Clarence, N.Y. 14031(716) 759-7351
-
- Sneaker's
-
205 Martin Ave., Blasdell, N.Y. 14219(716) 825-9247
-
- Glen Park Tavern
-
5507 Main St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14221(716) 626-9333
-
- Marco's Italian Restaurant
-
1085 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14213(716) 882-5539
-
- Gadawski's
-
1445 Falls St., Niagara Falls, N.Y. 14303(716) 282-7246
-
- Ripa's
-
4218 Walden Ave., Lancaster, N.Y. 14086(716) 684-2418
-
- Maybacks Deli
-
1598 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150(716) 835-0115
-
- Hoak's
-
4100 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075(716) 627-4570
-
- Wellington Pub
-
1541 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14216(716) 833-9899
-
- Wallenwein's Hotel
-
641 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora, N.Y. 14052(716) 652-9801
-
- Sean Patrick's Restaurant
-
3480 Millersport Hwy., Getzville, N.Y. 14068(716) 636-1709
-
- Davidson's Family Restaurant
-
398 E Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, N.Y. 14750(716) 763-9135
-
- Spinelli's Wayside Family Restaurant
- 2301 S. Park Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14220
(716) 826-2279
- 2301 S. Park Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14220
- John's Pizza & Sub
-
1436 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150(716) 832-4343
-
- Lake View Corner Store & Pizzeria
-
5946 Lake Shore Road, Lake View, N.Y. 14085(716) 627-7391
-
- Country Cottage Restaurant
-
4072 Beach Ridge Road, North Tonawanda, N.Y., 14120(716) 693-4911
-
- Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro
- 5850 S. Transit Road, Lockport, N.Y. 14094
(716) 471-3305
- 5850 S. Transit Road, Lockport, N.Y. 14094
- Jack Devine's
- 4170 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, N.Y., 14127
(716) 471-3305
- 4170 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, N.Y., 14127
- Nite Cappe Steak and Seafood Restaurant, Lackawanna, N.Y., 14218
- 1769 Abbott Road, Lackawanna, N.Y., 14218
(716) 825-9488
- 1769 Abbott Road, Lackawanna, N.Y., 14218
- Marvin's Bar and Grill
-
7675 Goodrich Road, Clarence, N.Y. 14032(716) 741-3431
-
- Christes Restaurant
- 1056 Union Road, West Seneca, N.Y., 14224
(716) 712-0808
- 1056 Union Road, West Seneca, N.Y., 14224
- Squire's Tap Room
- 127 Niagara Street, Tonawanda, N.Y., 14150
(716) 692-2093
- 127 Niagara Street, Tonawanda, N.Y., 14150
- Happy Swallow Bar & Restaurant
- 1349 Sycamore St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14211
(716) 894-4854
- 1349 Sycamore St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14211
- Pearl Street Grill & Brewery
- 76 Pearl St., Buffalo, N.Y., 14202
(716) 856-2337
- 76 Pearl St., Buffalo, N.Y., 14202
- Polish Cadets of Buffalo
- 927 Grant St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14207
(716) 875-3211
- 927 Grant St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14207
- Wing City Grille
- 273 E. Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, N.Y., 14750
(716) 763-1930
104050 Bennett Road, Fredonia, N.Y., 14063
(716) 679-1116
- 273 E. Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, N.Y., 14750
- Griffon Gastropub
- 2470 Military Road, Niagara Falls, N.Y., 14304
(716) 236-7474
5445 Transit Road, Clarence, N.Y., 14031
(716) 580-3701
634 Main St., East Aurora, N.Y., 14052
(716) 714-9301
- 2470 Military Road, Niagara Falls, N.Y., 14304
- The Eldredge Bicycle Club
-
Did we miss your favorite fish fry spot? Or do you have any recommendations for good gluten-free fish fry spots? Leave your recommendations in the comment section below.
Story topics: Fish fries
Share this article