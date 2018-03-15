Share this article

print logo
(Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

We asked, you answered: Best places to get a fish fry in Western New York

|Published |Updated

Buffalo fish fries are special — different from what you'd find in Cleveland, Milwaukee or some other cities. 

How?

It mostly comes down to carbs and sides (There are right ones and wrong ones to get, according to News food critic Andrew Galarneau's power rankings.)

And they come with a long history, too.

Fish fry socials "were the Facebooks of their time. That’s where people networked and shared business things, social things, pictures of their kids,” Eddy Dobosiewicz told News reporter Mary Kunz Goldman. "They were the Facebook of their generation."

Since eating a fish fry during Lent is among our 100 things every Western New Yorker should do at least once (regardless of whether you're Catholic), we asked our Facebook audience for their favorite fish fry spots and got more than 80 recommendations. Here are your favorites:

      • The Eldredge Bicycle Club
        • 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150
          (716) 693-3589
      • American Legion
        • 83 Market St., Attica, N.Y. 14011
          (585) 591-3255
      • Black Water Tavern & Tap
      • Curry's
      • Brunner's Tavern
        • 3989 Main St., Amherst, N.Y. 14226
          (716) 836-9718
      • Gene McCarthy's
      • St. Gabriel's RC Church
        • 5271 Clinton St., Elma, N.Y. 14059
      • St. John’s Community Church of Eden
        • 2871 East Church St., Eden, N.Y. 14057
      • Audobon North
        • 3050 Sweet Home Rd, Amherst, NY 14228
          (716) 691-9248
      • Wilson Fire Co.
      • The Moose Hall on South Park
        • 2019 South Park Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14220
          (716) 823-3323
      • Michael's Town Shanty
      • Santora's
      • Hole in the Wall Restaurant
      • Lancaster's Broadway Deli
      • Connor’s Restaurant
        • 3465 Seneca St., West Seneca, N.Y. 14224
          connorsofwestseneca.com
          (716) 674-9945
      • The Olive Branch Family Restaurant
      • Wiechec's Lounge
        • 1748 Clinton St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14206
          (716) 823-2828
      • Matka's And Papa's
        • 5044 Broadway, Depew, N.Y. 14043
          (716) 684-6556
      • Rodney's
        • 4179 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075
          rodneysonthelake.com
          (716) 627-5166
      • Elma Towne Grille
      • Hamburg Moose Lodge
      •  Jades Restaurant
      • Springbrook Fire
      •  Mr. Bill's 
      • Hat Trix
      • Village Bakery and Pizza
      • Ilio DiPaolo's
      • Nick's Place Express
        • 2466 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, N.Y. 14217
          (716) 877-0088
      • Athena’s Family Restaurant
      • The Jake Tavern & Grill
      •  Al-E-Oops
        • 5389 Genesee St., Lancaster, N.Y. 14086
          (716) 681-0200
      • Gardenview Restaurant 
      • Kellys Corner
        • 524 Cayuga Drive, Niagara Falls, N.Y. 14304
          (716) 283-2040
      •  Seneca Hawk
      • McPartlan's Corner
      • Water Valley Inn
      • Peg's Place
      • The Eagle House
      •  Polish Villa II
      • Leonard Post VFW Post
      • Southside Social & Athletic Club
        • 444 Elk St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14210
          (716) 825-9264
      • Buffalo Irish Center
      • Potters Field Restaurant & Pub
        • 425 Potters Road, Buffalo, N,Y .14220
          (716) 824-1353
      • Kenilworth Fire Co.
      • Hamlin House
      • Kiebzak's Restaurant and Beginnings Banquets
      • Dom Polski Club
        • 576 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, N.Y. 14120
          (716) 692-8327
      • Third Warders Club
      • Grovers Bar & Grill
        • 9160 Transit Road, East Amherst, N.Y. 14051
          (716) 636-1803
      • Mister Dee's
      • Mister B's
      • The Dome Stadium
      • The Beach House Restaurant
      • Apollo Family Restaurant
      • The Village Inn
      • North End Bar & Grill
      • French Pub
        • 1250 French Road, Depew, N.Y. 14043
          (716) 668-8080
      • Mayville Diner
        • 7 W Chautauqua St., Mayville, N.Y. 14757
          (716) 753-3887
      • Lakewood Rod & Gun Inc.
      • Shaky's
      • Byrncliff Golf Resort & Banquets
      • The Hollow Bistro & Brew
      • Sneaker's
        • 205 Martin Ave., Blasdell, N.Y. 14219
          (716) 825-9247
      • Glen Park Tavern
      • Marco's Italian Restaurant
      • Gadawski's
      • Ripa's
      • Maybacks Deli
        • 1598 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150
          (716) 835-0115
      • Hoak's
        • 4100 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, N.Y. 14075
          (716) 627-4570
      • Wellington Pub
      • Wallenwein's Hotel
        • 641 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora, N.Y. 14052
          (716) 652-9801
      • Sean Patrick's Restaurant
      • Davidson's Family Restaurant
      • Spinelli's Wayside Family Restaurant
        • 2301 S. Park Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14220
          (716) 826-2279
      • John's Pizza & Sub
        • 1436 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, N.Y. 14150
          (716) 832-4343
      • Lake View Corner Store & Pizzeria
        • 5946 Lake Shore Road, Lake View, N.Y. 14085
          (716) 627-7391
      • Country Cottage Restaurant
        • 4072 Beach Ridge Road, North Tonawanda, N.Y., 14120
          (716) 693-4911
      • Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro
      • Jack Devine's
      • Nite Cappe Steak and Seafood Restaurant, Lackawanna, N.Y., 14218
      • Marvin's Bar and Grill
        • 7675 Goodrich Road, Clarence, N.Y. 14032
          (716) 741-3431
      • Christes Restaurant
      • Squire's Tap Room
      • Happy Swallow Bar & Restaurant
        • 1349 Sycamore St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14211
          (716) 894-4854
      • Pearl Street Grill & Brewery
      • Polish Cadets of Buffalo
        • 927 Grant St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14207
          (716) 875-3211
      • Wing City Grille
      • Griffon Gastropub
        • 2470 Military Road, Niagara Falls, N.Y., 14304
          (716) 236-7474

          5445 Transit Road, Clarence, N.Y., 14031
          (716) 580-3701

          634 Main St., East Aurora, N.Y., 14052
          (716) 714-9301

Did we miss your favorite fish fry spot? Or do you have any recommendations for good gluten-free fish fry spots? Leave your recommendations in the comment section below.

Get your community fish fry listed in Gusto

Story topics:

Qina Liu – Qina Liu is the digital engagement editor at The Buffalo News. Contact her at qliu@buffnews.com.

There are no comments - be the first to comment