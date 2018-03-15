BMHA executive director abruptly resigns

Dawn Sanders-Garrett, head of the financially troubled Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority for more than a decade, resigned Thursday, effective immediately.

Sanders-Garrett's resignation was announced at the end of Thursday's monthly BMHA meeting.

BMHA chairman David Rodriguez said the terms of Sanders-Garrett's resignation are confidential, and neither he nor Sanders-Garrett would provide further details.

Sanders-Garrett stood up at the end of the meeting, and addressed the room. She called her departure a "bittersweet, but joyous occasion."

"We have had some many accomplishments in the face of adversity, in the face of naysayers," she said. "I stand before you on the shoulders of many people before me, who always gave me the strength when sometimes this job became very difficult to bear."

Sanders-Garrett apparently has no job lined up, according to BMHA sources. Her husband, Tyrone Garrett, is executive director of the District of Columbia Housing Authority.