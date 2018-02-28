Trees, shrubs order deadlines approaching

Even though snow is in the forecast this week, now is the time to start thinking about your tree and shrub orders to plant for this spring and there are numerous opportunities to choose from.

In Niagara County, the Soil and Water Conservation District tree and shrub order deadline is March 9. Call 434-4949 Ext. 4. Check out the website at www.niagaraswcd.com for more details.

In Erie County, the deadline for ordering trees and shrub seedlings through the county’s Soil and Water Conservation District is March 16. Contact www.ecswcd.org, stop by the office at 50 Commerce Way, East Aurora, or call 652-8480 Ext. 5.

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation also has trees and shrubs for sale through its Saratoga Tree Nursery. The deadline for applications is March 31. You can order by phone at (518) 581-1439 or mail by grabbing the application from the DEC website at www.dec.ny.gov.

If you would like to learn more about tree planting, the Third Annual Tree Steward Training Course is being offered through Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County. The CommuniTREE Steward Project (CTS) training is a five-part classroom and in-field training taught by experts in arborculture. The classes are held Wednesday evenings from 5:45 p.m. through 8 p.m. starting March 21 and running through April 18. Registration is now open. Call Sharon Bachman at 652-5400 Ext. 150 for more information. You can also register at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/2018WNYCTSClasses_214.