TAMBURLIN, Dolores M. (Supparits)

Of North Tonawanda, February 21, 2018, at the age of 88. Wife of the late John "Jiggs" Tamburlin; dearest mother of Karen Tamburlin, John Tamburlin and the late Sharon Boyd; loving grandmother of Shannon Bowles, Tom (Dana) Waliszewski and Nathan Boyd and great-grandchildren, Max, Ella, Alleigh and AJ; dear sister of Shirley Sarratori and the late Joseph (Karen) Supparits; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Dolores' Life will be held by the family at Classic V, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY, Saturday, March 3rd at 12:30 p.m. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial gifts may be made in Dolores' honor to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME (692-0271).