M&T finances New England's largest solar array

M&T Bank has provided $22.4 million in equipment lease financing for Cianbro Corp. to complete the construction and commissioning of what is billed as New England's largest solar array.

The facility in Pittsfield, Maine, consists of 40,300 panels on 57 acres. It's the largest solar energy project M&T has financed.

The project has the capacity to send up to 9.9 megawatts of alternating current electricity to the grid every hour during ideal conditions, enough to supply 6,500 homes at peak generation, according to M&T.