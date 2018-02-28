MIS, Joseph F., Jr.

MIS - Joseph F., Jr. Of Lancaster, NY, February 25, 2018; son of the late Joseph F., Sr. and the late Gloria; brother of Kathy (Frank) Jachlewski, Gloria (Orlando) Mis and Andrew (Denise) Mis; also survived by many nieces and nephews; dear friend of Judy Kretzmon, Jerry, Heather and Jordan. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Saturday from 10-12 noon. Joe is Homeward bound to Heaven.