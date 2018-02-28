Pair of drug convictions earn Buffalo man four years in prison

A Buffalo man arrested on drug charges twice in five weeks last summer was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison.

Ronald Ragin, 37, was first arrested July 7 by police officers who pulled over his vehicle. They found cocaine, marijuana and heroin packaged for sale, according to the District Attorney's Office. Ragin reportedly was also carrying $22,000 in cash.

Ragin posted bail. He was arrested again on Aug. 7 for possessing 14 bags of crack cocaine, also packaged for sale, according to prosecutors.

Ragin pleaded guilty Dec. 20 in Erie County Court to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree for the July arrest and attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree for the August arrest. Erie County Judge James Bargnesi handled Ragin's sentencing.