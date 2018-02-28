Share this article

Free-agent receiver Jordan Matthews had knee and ankle surgeries during the season after being placed on injured reserve. (Robert Kirkham/News file photo)

Daily Drive Podcast: Should the Bills re-sign Jordan Matthews

In Wednesday's [BN] Blitz Daily Drive podcast, Paul Peck & Kevin Sylvester of Buffalo Sports Page discuss free agent wide receiver Jordan Matthews. Should the Bills re-sign him, or let him leave in free agency?

0:00 Bills wide receiver position

2:15  What the Bills need to add at receiver

3:15  Re-signing Jordan Matthews

5:15  Does Matthews have a role on the Bills?

7:00 The Bills need at receiver and Jarvis Landry

9:00 Two-Minute Drill:  Should Jordan Matthews be re-signed?

 

