Daily Drive Podcast: Should the Bills re-sign Jordan Matthews
In Wednesday's [BN] Blitz Daily Drive podcast, Paul Peck & Kevin Sylvester of Buffalo Sports Page discuss free agent wide receiver Jordan Matthews. Should the Bills re-sign him, or let him leave in free agency?
0:00 Bills wide receiver position
2:15 What the Bills need to add at receiver
3:15 Re-signing Jordan Matthews
5:15 Does Matthews have a role on the Bills?
7:00 The Bills need at receiver and Jarvis Landry
9:00 Two-Minute Drill: Should Jordan Matthews be re-signed?
