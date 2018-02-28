Beer notes: 42 North, Pizza Plant, Pressure Drop

New Scotch Ale from 42 North

42 North Brewing Company (25 Pine St., East Aurora) will release its bourbon barrel-aged Ben Nevis scotch ale on draft on March 3. The brewery’s 7 percent ABV (alcohol by volume) ale has a sweet caramel malt. It was aged for one month in freshly emptied Woodford Reserve and Heaven Hill bourbon barrels.

No crowler or growler fills of this limited beer will be available. Expect notes of vanilla and oak. Call 805-7500.

Russians Are Coming to Pizza Plant

Pizza Plant (7770 Transit Road, East Amherst) will host its annual Russians Are Coming event from noon to close on March 11. The event features an invasion of imperial stouts from various breweries including Founders Kentucky Breakfast Stout 2016, Oskar Blues Ten Fiddy, Lagunitas High Westified Imperial Coffee Stout and Flying Bison barrel-aged Spot Coffee stout. Call 632-0800.

Pressure Drop's new IPA



Pressure Drop Brewing has released its newest IPA (India pale ale), Hella Mellon. The 6.5 percent ABV beer features sweet watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew flavors. The brewery also will be releasing a red IPA for St. Patrick’s Day, called No Irish Need Apply.

The beer will feature Cascade, Centennial and CTZ hop varieties and will have citrusy, pine and dank flavors (6 percent ABV). Beers will be available at the Barrel Factory (65 Vandalia St.). Call 541-1454.

Find the misspelling, get free stout

Resurgence Brewing Company (1250 Niagara St.) is running a special on cans of its Irish Breakfast Stout. Some cans were printed with the word “Niagara” misspelled on the label.

Customers can bring in five misspelled cans to receive a free 22-ounce bottle of Imperial Irish Breakfast Stout. The offer is limited; call 381-9868.

New seasonal from Big Ditch

Big Ditch Brewing Company (55 E. Huron St.) will release its seasonal beer, Squeezer, at the tap room on March 2 and on draft distributed to the area beginning next week. The beer is named after a boat that was nearly too large for the Erie Canal, and features Hallertau Blanc hops as well as a clean lactic acid sourness.

Squeezer features a white grape aroma and a refreshing, tart finish (4.4 percent ABV). Call 854-5050.