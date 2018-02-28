Amerks lose in overtime

Travis St. Denis scored at 1:23 in overtime to give the Bridgeport Sound Tigers a 2-1 victory over the Rochester Americans on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

The rest of the scoring in the game came in the first period. Michael Dal Collie scored for Bridgeport at 13:43 with assists by Stephen Gionta and John Stevens. Sean Malone evened things for the Amerks with 21 seconds left in the opening period. It was the eighth goal of the season for the former Harvard player from West Seneca. Alexander Nylander and Andrew MacWilliam had the assists.

Linus Ullmark made 25 saves in goal for Rochester.

Next game for the Amerks will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday against the Toronto Marlies at Ricoh Coliseum in Toronto. The Amerks and Marlies will meet once more after that, on April 7 in Rochester.