3 can't-miss shows: Dynamo, Jack, Resistance Dance Party

Dynamo, 7 p.m. March 1, Lockhouse Distillery & Bar (41 Columbia St.), $7-$10.

Last seen taking over Lockhouse back in October, the Nashville jazz/funk fusion collective (think a more R&B geared Snarky Puppy) will return to the scene of the crime for its latest local appearance at the Cobblestone hot spot.

Comprised of a core group of nine musicians, the must-see live act, which also combines elements of soul and rock into its genre-blending sound, shared its debut LP "Celina" in 2016. The nine-track release was recorded in front of a live audience in the band's home base city.

The Music City outfit is becoming a bit of a regular here in Buffalo. Dynamo's Lockhouse engagement will be the its third visit to Buffalo in the last calendar year.

Funk/soul act, the Fredonia-bred Tim Mitchum and the Outfit, is on tap to open the show.

Jack Release Show, 8 p.m. March 1, Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.), $10.

Raw indie-punk duo Jack is set to release its first proper full-length "Alchemical Rounds" on March 1 through New York city indie label Sad Cactus Records.

To honor the occasion, the project of Buffalo by way of Massachusetts singer/songwriter Brittney Costa will be throwing a release party and tour kick-off at Mohawk Place. Fellow locals dreambeaches, Saturn V and Slinky X will fill out the bill.

The upcoming "Alchemical Rounds" has been getting some nice early buzz from some taste-making music blogs. Early last month, Stereogum premiered the record's first single "A Kick A Knife" with U.K. publication Gold Flake Paint picking up the song the day after the premiere. Fans of Angel Olsen and Big Thief should find Jack to be right up their alley.

Following the release show, Costa will hit the road with dreambeaches for a 15-date tour of the East Coast and Midwest. The full itinerary can be found here.

Resistance Dance Party, 6 p.m. March 2, Sugar City (1239 Niagara St.), $5 or $10/family.

With the Cure and Smiths annual dance-off settled for at least another year, the Transmission Dance crew will change gears to its more family friendly counterpart.

Taking place at Sugar City's drug- and alcohol-free headquarters, Transmission co-founder Bill Page and his wife, Jennifer, will be handling DJ duties under the Resistance banner for the second installment of the all-ages dance party. Expect feet-moving cuts from acts like Spice Girls, the Aqua Bats, Gorillaz, Fitz and the Tantrums and many more.

Event organizers encourage prospective dancers to bring menstrual pads, which along with door proceeds, will be donated to Buffalo Public Schools.