Home of the Week: Bringing back the charm

Maria and Tom Tarapacki, who married in 2014, have been busy restoring their home in the Elmwood Village.

Here is how Maria, a graphic designer, described the process.

"The house was built in 1896 and has been through many transformations, some not so good. The house was 'modernized' in the 1950s and much of the charm was destroyed.

“My husband, Tom, and I have been working hard over the last four years to try and bring it back to its former glory. We have done a lot of the work ourselves but have hired help for electrical and carpentry work. Some projects such as the refinishing of the foyer staircase took a year to complete.

“The walls along the attic stairwell are covered in framed prints depicting the 1901 Pan-American Exposition, which coincides with the 1901 photograph we found of our home at the Buffalo History Museum.

"Our mailman said the transformation of our home was so startling he had to check the address twice to make sure he had the right house."

Do you love your house enough to show it off like Maria Tarapacki did? This could be your chance.

The Buffalo News is looking for other beautiful local homes and the stories behind them and their décor.

Those chosen will be displayed in a weekly feature at buffalonews.com and could be chosen as Home of the Month with a spread in a Sunday edition of The Buffalo News.

If you are interested, tell us about your home in 150 words or less, and email 10 images (in .jpg form) of the interior and exterior to homeandstyle@buffnews.com.

Those chosen for BuffaloNews.com will be contacted by Home and Style Editor Susan Martin. A phone number is helpful. Single-family homes, condominiums, lofts and apartments are eligible.

The News will include your name and the city or town in which you reside but not your exact address.

