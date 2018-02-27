The exterior of Tom and Maria Tarapacki's house in the Elmwood Village has come a long way since this earlier picture from 1950. Today it is sided in gray vinyl. They replaced windows a few at a time and added new shutters. The detail around the door also was added as part of the update.
Photo courtesy Maria Tarapacki
As seen in these before-and-after photos, the stairs and banister have been completely restored. Over the course of about a year, Maria Tarapacki stripped, sanded and varnished the handrail and spindles. The stairs were professionally refinished by Jeff Morningstar and Aaron Horrigan of Horrigan/Morningstar hardwood floors.
Photo courtesy Maria Tarapacki
The couple decided to add a faux-tin ceiling using glue-up panels in the foyer. "It's a nice look and there are so many patterns available," Maria Tarapacki said.
Photo courtesy Maria Tarapacki
The front foyer as it looks today. Historic photos of Buffalo and old maps that Tom Tarapacki had collected through the years are now framed and displayed on the wall.
Photo courtesy Maria Tarapacki
Original hardware.
Photo courtesy Maria Tarapacki
Original hardware.
Photo courtesy Maria Tarapacki
The walls along the attic stairwell also needed work, as you can see. They are now covered in framed prints depicting the 1901 Pan-American Exposition, which coincides with the 1901 photograph they found of their home at the Buffalo History Museum.
Photo courtesy Maria Tarapacki
The couple updated the kitchen with solid wood cabinets that came from Maria's sister's kitchen, which was being remodeled with new cabinets.They added new hardware and only needed to buy two additional cabinets to complete the space. The island also came from her sister. The new countertops are laminate. A carpenter extended the island countertop to accommodate new stools. Eliminating the old backsplash and repainting also refreshed the space. "This has all been done on a shoestring budget," Maria said.
Photo courtesy Maria Tarapacki
The updated kitchen is now painted yellow with a copper color under the cabinets. The couple kept the existing laminate wood floor.
Photo courtesy Maria Tarapacki
New wainscoting painted cream and sage green walls give the dining room a new look. The floors were refinished by Horrigan/Morningstar.
Photo courtesy Maria Tarapacki
A new photo of the dining room.
Photo courtesy Maria Tarapacki
Using an old photograph as her reference, Maria - a graphic designer - did a charcoal drawing of her grandfather as a young boy in 1911 and hung it in the dining room.
Photo courtesy Maria Tarapacki
A before-and-after view of the patio area. New sod went down in 2016. Plants came from Maria's parents' garden in East Aurora.
Photo courtesy Maria Tarapacki
Another before-and-after look at the backyard. The back of a neighbor's garage was an eyesore. Here's the makeover.
Share this article