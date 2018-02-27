CATARELLA, Elizabeth J. (Rizzo)

CATARELLA - Elizabeth J. (nee Rizzo)

From Buffalo, NY. Entered into rest on February 24, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Catarella and the late Emil Novak; devoted mother of Emil (Sharon) Novak, Jeffrey Novak, Lisa (Thomas) Novak-Dudek; loving step-mother of Vincent (Erma) Catarella, Gary Catarella, Karen (Mark) Cuda, and Gayle (Dennis) Resetarits; sister of Robert (Justine) Rizzo and the late Charles (Margaret) Rizzo. Cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and numerous close friends. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Gregory the Great, Friday at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, make donations in Elizabeth's honor to Wellstar Community Hospice or the American Heart Association. Please share condolences www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com