BOZICH, John D.

BOZICH - John D. Of Lackawanna, entered into rest February 26, 2018; beloved husband of Diane (nee Jiammarino); devoted father of Nick (Danielle) Bozich; cherished grandfather of Laila and Kasha; loving son of Anna M. (nee Besecker) and the late John Bozich; dear son-in-law of Angeline Jiammarino; fond brother-in-law of Paul (Kelly) Jiammarino. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Bistrica Church, 1619 Abbott Rd., Lackawanna, on Thursday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com