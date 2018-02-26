Woman pleads guilty to misdemeanor in weapons case

A Buffalo woman pleaded guilty Monday in State Supreme Court to a misdemeanor weapons possession charge after a man concealed an assault weapon in their apartment.

Kiaira McCullough, 22, admitted to criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor.

Her co-defendant, Antuan Yeomas, 27, previously pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Assistant District Attorney James Mansour said McCullough was allowed to plead to the lesser charge because she provided prosecutors with a statement regarding Yeomas and agreed to testify should his case have gone to trial.

The unloaded assault rifle – with ammunition nearby – was discovered hidden in drywall in an apartment on Dec. 28, 2016, when the Erie County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at an apartment at 471 Fillmore Ave.

Justice Russell P. Buscaglia scheduled sentencing for May 2.