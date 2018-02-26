Sabres' Botterill: 'The group that we have is not working'

Jason Botterill had no choice but to accept the San Jose Sharks' offer for Evander Kane.

It was the only one.

"We had one legitimate offer for Evander," the Buffalo Sabres' general manager said Monday.

Buffalo acquired two draft picks and a prospect from the Sharks in exchange for Kane, a pending unrestricted free agent who had 20 goals and 40 points in 61 games with Buffalo. The top pick will be a 2019 first-round selection if Kane re-signs with the Sharks or the team wins the Stanley Cup. Otherwise, it will be a second-round pick in 2019.

"It was a difficult market for rentals," Botterill said in KeyBank Center.

The Kane trade was the only one made by Botterill at his first NHL trade deadline. The Sabres had several other rental options available, including forward Benoit Pouliot and defensemen Josh Gorges and Justin Falk.

"The offers weren't there for some of our free agents," Botterill said.

There is no immediate help on the way. The prospect, forward Danny O'Regan, will report to Rochester. The other pick is also down the road, a fourth-rounder in 2019 or a third-rounder in 2020, given at the Sharks' discretion.

Buffalo is 30th in the 31-team league with a 19-33-11 record. Botterill admits the team needs major improvements but can't say when it will come. He will try to add pieces during the spring and summer.

"I don't have an exact time frame for you," the GM said. "The group that we have is not working."

Botterill, who left his suite in disgust and obvious anger during a home loss to Los Angeles this month, said the team's record in Buffalo (9-18-4) is his biggest disappointment. He said it's up to him to improve the talent, but it's up to the players to improve their effort.

"The mix that we have right now is not working," he said.