NHL trade deadline: Looking back at Sabres' deals

The Sabres have made great deals at the trade deadline (Daniel Briere and Andrej Sekera for Chris Gratton and Liam Reddox; Doug Gilmour and J.P. Dumont for Michal Grosek) and forgettable ones (Mikael Tellqvist for Mark MacMillan).

Here is the list of deals made at or near the deadline.

Feb. 29, 2016

• Jamie McGinn to Anaheim for 2016 third-round pick.

Feb. 27, 2016

• Phil Varone, Jason Akeson, Jerome Gauthier-Leduc to Ottawa for Cole Schneider, Michael Sdao, Alexander Guptill and Eric O’Dell.

Feb. 23, 2016

• Mike Weber to Washington for 2017 third-round pick.

March 2, 2015

• Brian Flynn to Montreal for 2016 fifth-round pick.

• Michal Neuvirth to New York Islanders for Chad Johnson and 2016 third-round pick.

• Torrey Mitchell to Montreal for Jack Nevins and 2016 seventh-round pick.

• Chris Stewart to Minnesota for 2017 second-round pick.

March 5, 2014

• Nicholas Deslauriers and Hudson Fasching from Los Angeles for Brayden McNabb, Jonathan Parker, a second-round draft pick in 2014 (Alex Lintuniemi) and a second-round pick (Erik Cernak) in 2015.

• Michal Neuvirth and Rostislav Klesla from Washington for Jaroslav Halak and a third-round pick (Robin Kovacs) in 2015.

• Torrey Mitchell, a second-round pick in 2014 (Vitek Vanecek) and a second-round pick in 2016 from Minnesota for Matt Moulson and Cody McCormick.

Feb. 28, 2014

• Jaroslav Halak, Chris Stewart, William Carrier, first-round pick (Jack Roslovic) in 2015 and third-round pick in 2016 from St. Louis for Ryan Miller and Steve Ott.

April 3, 2013

• Johan Larsson, Matt Hackett and a first-round pick in 2013 (Nikita Zadorov) and a second-round pick in 2014 (Vaclav Karabacek) from Minnesota for Jason Pominville and a fourth-round pick in 2014 (William Lagesson).

April 1, 2013

• Second-round pick 2014 (Alex Lintuniemi) and second-round pick 2015 (Erik Cernak) from Los Angeles for Robyn Regehr.

March 31, 2013

• Second-round pick 2013 (Justin Bailey) and fifth-round pick 2013 (Anthony Florentino) from St. Louis for Jordan Leopold.

Feb. 27, 2012

• Cody Hodgson from Vancouver for Zack Kassian.

• Alexander Sulzer from Vancouver for Marc-Andre Gragnani.

• First-round pick in 2012 (Mark Jankowski) from Nashville for Paul Gaustad and a fourth-round pick in 2013 (Juuse Saros).

Feb. 27, 2011

• Brad Boyes from St. Louis for a second-round pick in 2011 (Joel Edmundson).

March 3, 2010

• Raffi Torres from Columbus for Nathan Paetsch and a second-round pick in 2010 (Petr Straka).

• Third-round pick in 2010 (Jerome Gauthier-Leduc) and a fourth-round pick in 2010 (Steven Shipley) from Atlanta for Clarke MacArthur.

March 4, 2009

• Mimkael Tellqvist from Phoenix for a fourth-round pick in 2010 (Mark MacMillan).

• Second-round pick in 2009 (Jesse Blacker) from Edmonton for Ales Kotalik.

• Dominic Moore from Toronto for a second-round pick in 2009 (Jesse Blacker).

Feb. 26, 2008

• Steve Bernier and a first-round pick in 2008 (Tyler Ennis) from San Jose for Brian Campbell and a seventh-round pick in 2007 (Drew Daniels).

Feb. 27, 2007

• Dainius Zubrus and Timo Helbing from Washington for Jiri Novotny and a first-round pick in 2007 (Nick Petrecki).

• Mikko Lehtonen from Nashville for a fourth-round pick in 2007 (Mike Santorelli).

• Ty Conklin from Columubs for a fifth-round pick in 2007 (Michael Neal).

• Second-round pick in 2007 (TJ Brennan) from Philadelphia for Martin Biron.

March 9, 2006

• Second-round pick in 2006 (Jhonas Enroth) from Vancouver for Mika Noronen.

March 9, 2004

• Jeff Jillson and a ninth-round pick in 2005 (Andrew Orpik) from San Jose for Curtis Brown and Andy Delmore.

• Mike Grier from Washington for Jakub Klepis.

March 8, 2004

• Brad Brown and sixth-round pick in 2005 (Vyacheslav Buravchikov) from Minnesota for fourth-round pick in 2005 (Kyle Bailey)

March 11, 2003

• Daniel Briere and a third-round pick in 2004 (Andrej Sekera) from Phoenix for Chris Gratton and a fourth-round pick in 2004 (Liam Reddox).

March 10, 2003

• Mike Ryan and second-round pick in 2003 (Branislav Fabry) from Dallas for Stu Barnes.

• Future considerations from Ottawa for Rob Ray.

March 13, 2001

• Donald Audette from Atlanta for Kamil Piros and a fourth-round pick in 2001 (Igor Valeyev).

• Steve Heinze from Columbus for a third-round pick in 2001 (Per Mars).

March 10, 2000

• Chris Gratton and a second-round pick in 2001 (Derek Roy) from Tampa Bay for Wayne Primeau, Brian Holzinger, Cory Sarich and a third-round pick in 2000 (Alexander Kharitonov).

• Doug Gilmour and Jean-Pierre Dumont from Chicago for Michal Grosek.

March 23, 1999

• Joe Juneau and a third-round pick in 1999 (Tim Preston) from Washington for Alexei Tezikov.

• Rhett Warrener and a fifth-round pick in 1999 (Ryan Miller) from Florida for Mike Wilson.

• Second-round pick in 1999 (Michael Zigomanis) from Dallas for Derek Plante.

March 11, 1999

• Stu Barnes from Pittsburgh for Matthew Barnaby.

March 24, 1998

• Paul Krus and Jason Holland from NY Islanders for Jason Dawe.

March 18, 1997

• Miroslav Satan from Edmonton for Barrie Moore and Craig Millar.

March 20, 1996

• Sixth-round pick in 1996 (Darren Mortier) from Colorado for Dave Hannan.

• Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre, second-round pick in 1996 (Cory Sarich) and third-round pick in 1997 (Maxim Afinogenov) from St. Louis for Yuri Khmylev and eighth-round pick in 1996 (Andrei Podkonicky).

March 19, 1996

• Denis Hamel from St. Louis for Charlie Huddy and seventh-round pick in 1996 (Daniel Corso).

April 7, 1995

• Garry Galley from Philadelphia for Petr Svoboda.

• Scott Pearson from Edmonton for Ken Sutton.

March 22, 1993

• Bob Errey from Pittsburgh for Mike Ramsey.

March 10, 1992

• Peter Svoboda from Montreal for Kevin Haller.

• Dave Hannan from Toronto for sixth-round pick in 1992 (Chris Deruiter).

March 9, 1992

• Wayne Presley from San Jose for Dave Snugerud.

• Randy Moller from NY Rangers for Jay Wells.

March 5, 1991

• Tony Tanti from Pittsburgh for the rights to Ken Priestlay.

• Steve Weeks from Vancouver for future considerations.

March 5, 1990

• Jay Wells and a fourth-round pick in 1991 (Peter Ambroziak) from Philadelphia for Kevin Maguire and second-round pick in 1990 (Mikael Renberg).

March 7, 1989

• Fifth-round pick in 1990 (Richard Smehlik) from NY Rangers for Lindy Ruff.

March 6, 1989

• Clint Malarchuk, Grant Ledyard and sixth-round pick in 1991 (Brian Holzinger) from Washington for Calle Johansson and second-round pick in 1989 (Byron Dafoe).

March 6, 1987

• Mark Napier, Lee Fogolin and fourth-round pick in 1987 (John Bradley) from Edmonton for Norm Lacombe, rights to Wayne Van Dorp and fourth-round pick in 1987 (Peter Eriksson).

March 11, 1986

• Phil Russell from New Jersey for 12th-round pick in 1986 (Doug Kirton).

March 10, 1981

• First-round pick 1983 (Tom Barrasso), third-round pick 1981 (Colin Chisholm) from Los Angeles for Rick Martin.

• Sixth-round pick 1982 (Jeff Parker) and cash from Los Angeles for Don Luce.

March 10, 1980

• First-round pick 1982 (Phil Housley) from Los Angeles for Jerry Korab.

March 13, 1979

• Third-round pick 1979 (Jacques Cloutier) and third-round pick 1980 (Sean McKenna) from NY Rangers for Jocelyn Guevremont.

March 3, 1977

• Cash from Washington for Roger Crozier.

March 3, 1975

• Rights to Gerry Desjardins from NY Islanders for rights to Garry Lariviere.

March 10, 1974

• Brian Spencer from NY Islanders for Doug Rombough.

March 5, 1972

• Cash from NY Rangers for Phil Goyette.

John Vogl – John Vogl spent 15 seasons writing about the Sabres for The Buffalo News.
