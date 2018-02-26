Share this article

Driver killed Saturday in Irving identified

|Published

Authorities have identified the driver killed Saturday in a collision on the Cattaraugus Reservation in Irving as Eugene Bauer, 64, of Brant.

Bauer's vehicle collided with a trailer being towed by a pickup as both vehicles were driving in the northbound lane of Route 20 at about 3 p.m. Bauer was pronounced dead at the scene, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
