Driver killed Saturday in Irving identified

Authorities have identified the driver killed Saturday in a collision on the Cattaraugus Reservation in Irving as Eugene Bauer, 64, of Brant.

Bauer's vehicle collided with a trailer being towed by a pickup as both vehicles were driving in the northbound lane of Route 20 at about 3 p.m. Bauer was pronounced dead at the scene, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.