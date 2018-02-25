WESTPHAL, Charles C.

WESTPHAL - Charles C. Of Lackawanna, NY, January 24, 2018 at age 80. Beloved husband of Judith A. (Yonkie) Westphal; dearest father of Marcia A. (Walter) Mullett and David C. (Linea) Westphal; grandfather of Jenna, Caroline and Parker; brother of Shirley (Jack) Sewar, Robert (Bernadette) Westphal and the late Donald Westphal; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at All Saints Lutheran Church, 6065 South Park Ave., Hamburg, NY, Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 1 PM. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435.