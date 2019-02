GERWITZ, Roger E.

GERWITZ - Roger E. Of Angola, NY, February 19, 2018, beloved husband of Shirley Gerwitz; loving father of Michael (Mary Anne) Gerwitz, Daniel (Christine) Gerwitz, Terry Bateman, Alan (Lynne) Gerwitz and the late Bruce Gerwitz; brother of Patricia Cox and the late Gordon Gerwitz; also survived by 12 grand and 14 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a future date. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.