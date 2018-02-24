CBS analyst predicts Tyrod Taylor to Broncos, Cordy Glenn to Giants

CBS Sports NFL writer Jason La Canfora posted a series of offseason potential moves that he would like to see and thinks make sense on several levels, as he put it.

Two of them involved the Bills' dealing quarterback Tyrod Taylor and tackle Cordy Glenn.

La Canfora wrote that Taylor could go to the Broncos in exchange for a fifth-round pick and Glenn, coming off foot surgery, could go to the Giants for a fourth-round pick. The moves would free the Bills of salary cap obligations, especially as it relates to Glenn. Glenn is due a $2 million roster bonus on March 18. A trade before then would mean $9.6 million of dead money on the Bills' ledger, but it would be less than the $14.5 million spent if he remained.

Here is La Canfora on Taylor:

(Taylor would) be a quality bridge quarterback while John Elway tries to find a franchise guy in the draft. Taylor does not turn the ball over, which would be a great starting place for the Broncos, and he fits the mold of the Elway/Gary Kubiak mobile passer on the bootlegs and waggles. In the end, the Bills may be forced to cut Taylor, because other teams aren't buying that Buffalo will pay him another $16M this season after benching him in a playoff run for Nathan Peterman a year ago. But I don't see the Broncos landing Kirk Cousins and who knows what AJ McCarron will actually be once he has to play a real game. Taylor would be a logical fit.

And here is La Canfora on Glenn:

Since they are clinging to Eli Manning for one more year and about to take a quarterback with the second-overall pick, might as well finally build an offensive line. Three-fifths of their beleaguered starting unit are UFAs, and landing Glenn would allow them to move Erick Flowers to the right side. Glenn ain't super, but he is a solid starting tackle, which is an upgrade in New York. Buffalo fared fine when Glenn was hurt and they were willing to move him at the deadline and, with the Bills likely about to trade a surplus of picks to move up and draft a quarterback, getting the second pick in the fourth round could help as trade fodder or as offsetting what they give away.