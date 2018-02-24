Share this article

Area colleges (Feb. 25)

area colleges

Saturday’s results

MEN’S HOCKEY

Canisius 3, Niagara 2

C (17-15-2, 17-11-0): Felix Chamberland gwg; Dylan McLaughlin, Matt Stief g-a each

N (11-20-3, 10-15-3): Brian Wilson 31 saves

SUNYAC Semifinals

2-Geneseo 5, 3-Buffalo State 2

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

NEWHL Semifinals

3-Oswego 5, 2-Buffalo State 0

MEN’S SWIMMING

SUNYAC Championships

at Flickinger Center

Geneseo 919, Cortland 591, Oswego 482.5, New Paltz 442, Buffalo State 301, Fredonia 298, Oneonta 242.5, Brockport 173, Potsdam 98

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

SUNYAC Championships

at Flickinger Center

Geneseo 1010, New Paltz 528, Cortland 440, Oneonta 388, Brockport 335, Oswego 268, Fredonia 227, Potsdam 220, Buffalo State 160

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

MAC Championships

at Bowling Green, Ohio

Men’s results

Eastern Michigan 154, Akron 76, Bowling Green 68, Kent State 64, Toledo 55, Central Michigan 52, Northern Illinois 45, Western Michigan 42, UB 36, Miami (Ohio) 33, Ball State 25, Ohio 13

Women’s results

Eastern Michigan 179, Kent State 128, Akron 115, Central Michigan 75, UB 28

BASEBALL

Longwood 8-5, Niagara 7-4

N (1-2): Greg Cullen HR, 3 RBIs (game 1); Trevor McCauley 2 RBI (game 2)

Canisius 12, Western Carolina 11 (13 inn.)

C (5-2): Liam Wilson 3 RBIs

Rutgers 13, St. Bonaventure 4

SB (0-2): Mike Magnati 3B, RBI

SOFTBALL

Hampton Tournament

UB 3, Lafayette 2

UB: Anna Aguon GW RBI 3B

UB 4, Hampton 2

UB (4-7): Ufuoma Ogagan GW RBI 2B

GCU Purple Classic

at Phoenix, Ariz.

Grand Canyon 16, Niagara 0 (5 inn.)

Houston Baptist 14, Niagara 8

N (3-5): Jerri Ann Orfano 3 RBIs

Pirate Invitational

at Greenville, N.C.

Canisius 1, St. Francis (Pa.) 0

C: Erika Mackie CG 1-hit sho; Lauren Castro HR

Canisius 4, East Carolina 3 (8 inn.)

C (3-10): Kara Paradowski GW RBI, SB

Charleston Southern Invitational

George Mason 3, St. Bonaventure 1

Hartford 9, St. Bonaventure 8 (8 inn.)

SB (0-4): Hailey Blencowe, Grace Perechinsky 2B, 2 RBIs each

MEN’S LACROSSE

at Philadelphia

Canisius 14, Furman 13 (OT)

C (2-1): Steven Coss 3g, gwg; Connor Kearnan 2g-7a

MEN’S TENNIS

Niagara at Wright State, 6 p.m.

Cleveland State 7, St. Bonaventure 0

WOMEN’S TENNIS

West Virginia 4, UB 3

Niagara at Wright State, 6 p.m.

Cleveland State 7, St. Bonaventure 0

For Division I information

UB: www.ubbulls.com

Canisius: www.gogriffs.com

Niagara: www.purpleeagles.com

Bona: www.gobonnies.com

