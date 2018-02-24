Area colleges (Feb. 25)
Saturday’s results
MEN’S HOCKEY
Canisius 3, Niagara 2
C (17-15-2, 17-11-0): Felix Chamberland gwg; Dylan McLaughlin, Matt Stief g-a each
N (11-20-3, 10-15-3): Brian Wilson 31 saves
SUNYAC Semifinals
2-Geneseo 5, 3-Buffalo State 2
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
NEWHL Semifinals
3-Oswego 5, 2-Buffalo State 0
MEN’S SWIMMING
SUNYAC Championships
at Flickinger Center
Geneseo 919, Cortland 591, Oswego 482.5, New Paltz 442, Buffalo State 301, Fredonia 298, Oneonta 242.5, Brockport 173, Potsdam 98
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
SUNYAC Championships
at Flickinger Center
Geneseo 1010, New Paltz 528, Cortland 440, Oneonta 388, Brockport 335, Oswego 268, Fredonia 227, Potsdam 220, Buffalo State 160
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
MAC Championships
at Bowling Green, Ohio
Men’s results
Eastern Michigan 154, Akron 76, Bowling Green 68, Kent State 64, Toledo 55, Central Michigan 52, Northern Illinois 45, Western Michigan 42, UB 36, Miami (Ohio) 33, Ball State 25, Ohio 13
Women’s results
Eastern Michigan 179, Kent State 128, Akron 115, Central Michigan 75, UB 28
BASEBALL
Longwood 8-5, Niagara 7-4
N (1-2): Greg Cullen HR, 3 RBIs (game 1); Trevor McCauley 2 RBI (game 2)
Canisius 12, Western Carolina 11 (13 inn.)
C (5-2): Liam Wilson 3 RBIs
Rutgers 13, St. Bonaventure 4
SB (0-2): Mike Magnati 3B, RBI
SOFTBALL
Hampton Tournament
UB 3, Lafayette 2
UB: Anna Aguon GW RBI 3B
UB 4, Hampton 2
UB (4-7): Ufuoma Ogagan GW RBI 2B
GCU Purple Classic
at Phoenix, Ariz.
Grand Canyon 16, Niagara 0 (5 inn.)
Houston Baptist 14, Niagara 8
N (3-5): Jerri Ann Orfano 3 RBIs
Pirate Invitational
at Greenville, N.C.
Canisius 1, St. Francis (Pa.) 0
C: Erika Mackie CG 1-hit sho; Lauren Castro HR
Canisius 4, East Carolina 3 (8 inn.)
C (3-10): Kara Paradowski GW RBI, SB
Charleston Southern Invitational
George Mason 3, St. Bonaventure 1
Hartford 9, St. Bonaventure 8 (8 inn.)
SB (0-4): Hailey Blencowe, Grace Perechinsky 2B, 2 RBIs each
MEN’S LACROSSE
at Philadelphia
Canisius 14, Furman 13 (OT)
C (2-1): Steven Coss 3g, gwg; Connor Kearnan 2g-7a
MEN’S TENNIS
Niagara at Wright State, 6 p.m.
Cleveland State 7, St. Bonaventure 0
WOMEN’S TENNIS
West Virginia 4, UB 3
Niagara at Wright State, 6 p.m.
Cleveland State 7, St. Bonaventure 0
