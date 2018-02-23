KANTANISTA, Alice (Pieczynski)

Kantanista - Alice (nee Pieczynski)

1930-2018, Alice Kantanista, 87, was the daughter of the late Bronisla Mariejewska and Ludwik Pieczynski. Alice was married to Carl Kantanista in August 1971. Alice is survived by her son Bruce Kantanista of Buffalo, NY. Alice is also survived by several nieces, nephews and family relatives. There is no prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, February 24th at 9:30 AM at Divine Mercy Church at 2437 Niagara Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303, with Rev. Jacek Mazur officiating. Burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lewiston, NY, at the convenience of the family. Donations in Alice's memory may be made to: The Journeys Program, for the McGuire Group, 2699 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221. Arrangements entrusted to ZAJAC FUNERAL HOME, INC. Visit zajacfuneralhomeinc.com for online condolences.