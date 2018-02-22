Letter: Now is exactly the time to discuss gun control

Now is exactly the time to discuss gun control

If not now, when? How many more innocent children need to die before we as a nation take action? Hearing Rep. Paul Ryan, Sen. Marco Rubio and other politicians say that this is not the time to talk about gun control is exasperating. Now is exactly the time to talk about this crucial issue.

We can still protect the Second Amendment while demanding common-sense gun control. Restricting the sale and purchase of assault rifles should be non-negotiable. Our supposed leaders must focus on keeping America safe with sensible gun control legislation.

They should also take a lesson from the heroic teachers who sacrifice their safety, and sometimes their lives, to protect those they are entrusted to serve. It is hard to believe that we live in a country where teaching our children how to respond to an active shooting incident has become standard operating procedure.

Do people really think that keeping America safe should be prioritized by building a wall? We must insist that our politicians take action now before any more innocent lives are senselessly lost. America is better than this.

Ellen Levine

Wheatfield