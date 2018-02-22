Letter: ‘More perfect union’ depends on respect for all people

‘More perfect union’ depends on respect for all people

The United States Constitution opens with the words “in order to form a more perfect union.”

This is not to suggest that in 2018, the U.S. has achieved this “perfect union.” Far from it. And yet, within this still very imperfect union, we as a people have a number of opportunities to take a step or two further on our journey toward this ideal.

Pass legislation that treats all immigrants and refugees as human beings, not enemies of the state. Make the Dreamers, who have grown up in the U.S. and have known no other home, legally what they already are, Americans. Expand, do not shrink, the number of refugees and immigrants we annually accept into the country.

Restore the health of our planet by supporting renewable energy, not coal and oil. Pass legislation to ban plastic microbeads in consumer products, and properly fund efforts to clean and restore our creeks, rivers and lakes.

Respect Native American nations. We should restore national monument status to Bears Ears, and sports teams must stop using racist images and names such as tomahawks and Redskins.

Face the fact that our nation was built on slavery, and that racism is an ideology developed to justify the enslavement of one group of people by another. So when we see a Black Lives Matter sign, we understand this does not mean that another life does not.

Let’s live our nation’s ideals, not our historical vices.

Todd Mitchell

Buffalo