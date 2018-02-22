How to watch the NFL Scouting Combine

More than 300 draft prospects will be in Indianapolis for the NFL's annual Scouting Combine, with 52 hours of live coverage on NFL Network.

Positional on-field drills begin at 9 a.m. each day on NFL Network and NFL.com. Each three-hour block will re-air at 4 p.m., 8 p.m. and midnight.

Friday, March 2: Running backs, offensive linemen, special teams

Saturday, March 3: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends

Sunday, March 4: Defensive linemen, linebackers

Monday, March 5: Defensive backs

Before prospects take the field, players, coaches and general managers will have a series of live press conferences on Wednesday and Thursday with NFL Network coverage at 1 p.m. along with highlights from earlier press conferences. Bills coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane are scheduled to be available Wednesday morning.

NFL Network also will air two hours of NFL Total Access from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and a re-air from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. along with Good Morning Football from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. immediately followed by a re-air.

